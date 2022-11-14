Horch elected as sheriff, Marshall likely to represent North Clark County on council

Read full article on original website
The Portland Mercury
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance
Portland City Council is prepared Thursday to gut the annual budget for the region's agency dedicated to addressing homelessness if county legislators don't dole out additional funding to cover regional rent assistance. The request illustrates a growing animosity between members of city council and the county board of commissioners, and has been characterized as “political posturing” by local homeless advocates.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District
A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
GOP flips traditionally Democratic seats in Columbia County
Sen.-elect Suzanne Weber will represent Betsy Johnson's old district. Republicans also won two local House races.Although they fell short of winning majorities in the Legislature and lost their 11th consecutive gubernatorial election, Oregon Republicans could chalk up two big victories in Columbia County last Tuesday, Nov. 8, as they flipped House and Senate seats long represented by Columbia County Democrats. Republicans have been making gains in Columbia County for the past several election cycles. St. Helens, once a reliably Democratic town in which labor unions were influential, has flipped solidly Republican. Scappoose, closer within Portland's orbit and home to a...
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
WWEEK
Wheeler Fishes for $21 Million in County Funding for Sanctioned Camps but Gets No Bite Yet
Last week, the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler sent a spreadsheet of financial requests totaling $21 million to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. The pot of money he’s eyeing: a $28.6 million chunk of one-time homelessness funds the county could allocate in the coming weeks. The laundry list of...
lacamasmagazine.com
Clark County Elections Office: Voters’ Rejected Ballots Can Still Be Counted
Vancouver, WA — Approximately 4,000 mailed ballots countywide were rejected from last week’s election, that vast majority of which are due to signature matching issues, said the Clark County Elections Office Tuesday. Affected voters were mailed a letter explaining the resolution process. Greg Kimsey, Clark County Auditor, issued...
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
WWEEK
The Closest State Senate Race Last Week Was Also the Most Expensive Oregon Legislative Race Ever
With the addition of some late votes yesterday, general election turnout in Clackamas County is now 65.6%, higher than the statewide average of 64%. It appears that except for resolving so-called challenge ballots—those that have signature issues—that county is finished. That means state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) has...
opb.org
Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots
Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
thereflector.com
Two of six county charter amendments likely to pass as ranked-choice voting is soundly defeated
Preliminary election results show two of six amendments to the Clark County Charter are likely to be approved by voters. As of the updated election results released on Saturday, Nov. 12, measures involving selection processes for top officials in the county were poised to be approved with strong margins in their favor. A measure regarding the addition of a preamble looks like it will fail, while measures regarding ranked-choice voting, reducing the signature requirement for initiatives and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion officer were trending toward defeat.
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?
Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidateThe people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate. Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove...
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
Portland to vote on initial millions for new homelessness plan
The Portland City Council is slated to vote Thursday on a $27 million package that would fund work to launch the city’s new approach to homelessness, which would ban street camping and force people to live in city-run encampments. The council will discuss potential changes to the city budget...
Beaverton school board approves new zone maps
The May 2023 change is set to draw board Chair Tom Colett out of the zone he currently represents.New Beaverton School District board zones approved this week draw one sitting member out of his seat, meaning he cannot run for reelection in May 2023. That's no problem for board Chair Tom Colett, though — he says he wasn't planning on running for reelection anyway. The Beaverton School Board unanimously approved a new map for board zone boundaries, after the 2020 U.S. Census results forced the maps to be redrawn so that each elected member represents nearly the same number of...
Wheeler to reshuffle bureaus to City Council members
Portland mayor says the new groupings will ease the transition to changes approved by voters on Nov. 8.Mayor Ted Wheeler will reassign Portland bureaus to City Council members by "service areas" in January to support the transition to a professional manager approved by voters at the Nov. 8 election. "In January, I will start knocking down the dysfunctional siloed bureaus that are a plague of our outdated commission form of city government," Wheeler said when he announced the pending reshuffling the day after the election. It is just one of several major changes Portland government will undergo over the next...
Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap
Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
