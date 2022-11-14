Horch elected as sheriff, Marshall likely to represent North Clark County on council

The May 2023 change is set to draw board Chair Tom Colett out of the zone he currently represents.New Beaverton School District board zones approved this week draw one sitting member out of his seat, meaning he cannot run for reelection in May 2023. That's no problem for board Chair Tom Colett, though — he says he wasn't planning on running for reelection anyway. The Beaverton School Board unanimously approved a new map for board zone boundaries, after the 2020 U.S. Census results forced the maps to be redrawn so that each elected member represents nearly the same number of...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO