Related
KEYT
Indigenous and Black children increasingly experiencing racism, new study shows
A growing percentage of Indigenous and Black parents in the United States reported that their children have faced racist experiences, according to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine. The study looked at parental reporting of racist experiences their children faced between 2016 and 2020. Data came from...
KEYT
FDA approves first treatment to delay onset of type 1 diabetes
A biologic therapy that delays the onset of type 1 diabetes received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. It is the first therapy approved for prevention of type 1 diabetes. The monoclonal antibody teplizumab, which will be marketed under the brand name Tzield, from ProventionBio and...
KEYT
As measles outbreak sickens dozens of children in Ohio, local health officials seek help from CDC
A growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has sickened dozens of unvaccinated children and hospitalized nine of them, and local public health officials are seeking assistance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We asked the CDC for assistance and they will be sending two epidemiologists at the...
KEYT
US home births reached highest level in 30 years in 2021
There were more than 50,000 home births in the United States in 2021, an increase of 12% over the year before and the highest level since at least 1990, according to a report released Thursday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
KEYT
Adderall users struggle amid ongoing medication shortage
When the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the drug Adderall last month, many people who rely on the medication weren’t surprised: They’ve been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months. The FDA says the shortage is expected to last another 30 to 60 days....
