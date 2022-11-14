Over a year after adopting its public nuisance ordinance the City Council announces public hearing to clean up redundancies

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.

CHELSEA, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO