Over a year after adopting its public nuisance ordinance the City Council announces public hearing to clean up redundancies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
Colchester Sun
Essex Rescue director says she was met with scrutiny by Town of Essex for recent increased budget request
ESSEX RESCUE — Due to financial challenges and staffing issues Essex Rescue did not anticipate, it increased its budget request from the five municipalities it serves by more than $200,000. Throughout the month of October, Essex Rescue director Colleen Ballard presented the new request and detailed reasoning behind the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington's issues of public safety featured in national publication
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A New York Times article released over the weekend featured the city of Burlington and many of the issues people have been dealing with over the past few years, including specifically the increased bike thefts but it also touched on the issue of drug use and policing as well.
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’
Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex Human Services Funding applications are open
ESSEX — The Town of Essex continues to support local nonprofit organizations with an added focus on increasing workforce development. In March 2022 the Fiscal Year 2023 Town of Essex budget with $166,753 designated for Human Services Funding was approved by voters. As in previous years, the Town provides 1% of its annual budget to community agencies that align with prioritized focus areas of need for Essex residents.
Moran FRAME debuts on Burlington’s ‘post-industrial northern waterfront’
The former J. Edward Moran Municipal Generating Station has been repurposed into a public space.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
newportdispatch.com
9 Orleans/Essex county residents facing federal drug conspiracy charges
NEWPORT — A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging ten individuals with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base between February 2022 and August 5, 2022. The indictment includes nine additional counts alleging distributions or intended distributions of fentanyl by specific individuals among the defendants. The lead...
Barton Chronicle
Police say unwelcome guests left drugs behind
NEWPORT — The two men police say imposed their presence on an unwilling host for several weeks are facing four more serious charges than those they have already denied in court……. …the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now...
VTDigger
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
mynbc5.com
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
After debts and costs are paid, Jay Peak Resort’s $76M winning bid leaves $67M for defrauded EB-5 investors
With the sale finalized, Pacific Group Resorts takes ownership of the Northeast Kingdom ski area as it emerges from a financial scandal that landed its past owner and company president in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: After debts and costs are paid, Jay Peak Resort’s $76M winning bid leaves $67M for defrauded EB-5 investors.
Comments / 0