ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams seeks to expand NYC rental subsidy program to address housing crisis

By Elizabeth Kim
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkjwG_0jAk9op200
At a press conference Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to expand the city's rental subsidy program

With New York City rents skyrocketing, Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced steps to broaden the pool of people who are eligible for a rental subsidy program that could help them stay in their homes or afford new apartments.

The changes are part of a package of new policies Adams announced at City Hall that he said would seek to fasttrack the transition of homeless New Yorkers into permanent affordable housing. The new proposals come amid criticism that the administration has not done enough to address the affordable housing crisis.

The number of individuals living in the homeless shelter system has soared to over 63,000, in part due to the unexpected arrival of tens of thousands of migrants bused to the city from Texas in recent months.

“It's clear that the housing crisis is this big knot that’s at the center of many of the problems that the city is facing,” Adams said.

He described the rule changes for housing vouchers as an attempt to make the program more “inclusive.”

This is the second time the city is seeking to expand the program. Last year, the City Council approved legislation to increase the value of the vouchers to reflect market rents.

Under Adams’ plan, changes in income and work hour requirements would allow a wider range of low-income New Yorkers to qualify for the vouchers. Single adults who work full time at minimum wage would qualify even if their gross income exceeds the 200% of poverty level — which is roughly $37,000 for a household of two. Meanwhile, families who work as few as 14 hours a week would be eligible under the revised policy — down from the current requirement of 30 hours a week.

In another shift that could help single New Yorkers, those living in single-room-occupancy units would see their rent capped at $50 a month as opposed to 30% of their income.

It is not clear when the changes would take effect. The proposals administered by the Department of Social Services will be subject to a public hearing, according to the mayor’s office.

Asked how much the rule changes could cost, Jessica Katz, the city’s chief housing officer, said the voucher program is typically funded “as it goes” but added that the vouchers have been “underutilized.”

Many housing experts have complained that the city’s voucher process too often gets tied up as a result of red tape — or even minor spelling mistakes .

During the last fiscal year ending in June, about 7,500 households received a housing voucher, according to Kate Smart, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Smart that the latest rule changes should enlarge the voucher pool by “thousands.”

In another proposal, the city plans to initiate a pilot project that would directly place 80 individuals living on city streets into supportive housing, allowing them to largely bypass the shelter system.

The response to the mayor’s policies by two advocacy groups, the Coalition for the Homeless and the Legal Aid Society, was tepid.

“While Mayor Adams’ reforms to expand access to affordable housing are a good first step, the City must take far bolder actions,” the joint statement read.

In addition to calling on the city to expand access to housing subsidies regardless of immigration status and remove other barriers, the two groups called on the mayor to build at least 6,000 apartments each year for homeless households and another 6,000 apartments for extremely low-income New Yorkers.

Robert Desir, a Legal Aid attorney, said that the bigger problem for the city was ensuring that those who are either eligible or already have the voucher can use them. He said administrative hurdles and onerous restrictions around utility payments are among several hurdles for voucher holders.

The mayor said he would also seek to amend a rule that requires people living in homeless shelters to wait 90 days before they can apply to the city’s voucher program, a longstanding change sought by shelter providers and homeless advocates.

For the program to reach its “maximum utility, all of these things have to be considered,” Desir said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CityLimits.org

City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report

Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams addresses housing for homeless and low-income families

NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules

New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. Claudia Irizarry Aponte, The City This article was originally published on Nov […] The post Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Budget watchdog group says NYC taxpayers may be stuck with projected $1B in migrant costs

Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall's Island "Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center". The city estimates it will cost $1 billion in response to the migrant crisis. The Independent Budget Office said the Adams administration has not provided sufficient detail on the city’s plan to apply for federal funding for the expenses related to the recent influx of migrants. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims

Manhattan landlord William Koeppel has unleashed another salvo in his years-long legal dispute with his mother and sister, seeking at least $10 million to shield him from overcharge claims brought by tenants of a Turtle Bay apartment building. In a complaint filed in bankruptcy court Tuesday, Koeppel alleges that his...
MANHATTAN, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Is another minimum wage battle coming in New York?

NEW YORK - It's been 10 years since the fight for the $15 minimum wage was launched in New York City. It was considered a landmark proposal at the time, but now union leaders, lawmakers and advocates say that the state, which was once at the forefront of this movement, is now lagging behind other major cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy