ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy