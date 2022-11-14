Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Antonio Brown Posts Screenshot Of Blunt Text From Tom Brady
Tom Brady has gone to bat for Antonio Brown several times in the past few seasons. In his last year in New England, Brady supported and vouched for Brown to sign with the Patriots after the receiver was traded from the Steelers and cut from the Raiders. However, after Brown sent intimidating ...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Mike Tomlin was 'very, very' close to leaving for TV
According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, there is “talk behind the scenes” that “any one of the 3 of the NFL’s longest tenured head coaches will step down this season or next.”
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem
The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Comments / 1