ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Christmas in Refugio set for Dec. 3

The annual Christmas in Refugio will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Refugio. Parade entrants and vendors are being accepted. New this year will be a decorated Christmas tree contest. Volunteers are needed to provide a decorated artificial Christmas tree to be displayed at King’s Park. A trophy will be awarded for the best decorated tree.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

LCRA awards $24K grant Fannin St. UMC

A $24,612 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will help the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad further develop outdoor community trails that encourage exercise and reflection. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $8,354 in matching funds from the church, will pay for the creation of...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Tigers rout Palacios, take third-place playoff spot in District 15-3A, Division I

The Goliad Tigers secured the third-place playoff berth in District 15-3A, Division I with a 60-7 rout of the Palacios Sharks on Nov. 4 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district games, will face District 16-3A, Division II runner-up Rio Hondo (5-5) in the bi-district playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in San Diego.
PALACIOS, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio ISD chosen to receive over $1 million from Clean Bus Program

Refugio ISD was among 13 school districts in Texas chosen announced as Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, according to an EPA news release distributed on Oct. 26. Refugio ISD was selected to receive $1,185,000 for the program, which...
REFUGIO, TX
Cuero Record

Cuero records largest population in history

Cuero records largest population in history Subhead 2020 U.S. Decennial Census reports population at 8,128 News Staff Wed, 11/16/2022 - 05:38 Image New population signs have been put up around Cuero. The sign pictured is coming into Cuero on...
CUERO, TX
mysoutex.com

Tigerettes advance to regional quarterfinals

The Goliad Tigerettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 4 with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 area playoff win over IDEA Weslaco Pike in Kingsville. The Tigerettes advanced to play Banquete in the regional quarterfinals. Goliad (32-13) was led by Kyla Hill’s double-double. Hill had 11 kills and 10 digs...
KINGSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former Victoria Mayor John Blackaller passes away

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria announced the recent passing of John Blackaller, a former mayor and councilmember of the City of Victoria. Blackaller was first elected to the City Council in 1981. He then successfully ran for re-election in 1982 after the council increased from five to seven seats. John Blackaller Blackaller was re-elected to council in 1985...
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Better late than never

Approximately 100 guests attended a dedication for the Refugio County Multi-Purpose Center at the Refugio County Fairgrounds on Oct. 20. “Hurricane Harvey has provided us opportunities to come together in many ways, locally, and regionally,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at the event. “ Many of us in this room today would not have gotten to know each other like we have, if not for Harvey.”
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Woodsboro secures runner-up berth

The Woodsboro Eagles secured the runner-up playoff berth in District 16-2A, Division II with a 28-14 win over the Pettus Eagles on Nov. 4 in Woodsboro. Woodsboro, which improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in district play, will face Brackettville (7-3) in the bi-district playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Poteet.
WOODSBORO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Replacement of Two Local Bridges

CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Jess' girls

Future Goliad Tigerette volleyball players find out very early where they rank among Jess Odem’s list of prospects. “In middle school, Coach Odem was already scouting me out,” four-year starter Abby Yanta said with a laugh. “I always keep an eye on the middle school players,” Odem said....
GOLIAD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy