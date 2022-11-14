Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The San Benito High School football team will have a game with William H Taft High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00. The Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville football team will have a game with Victoria West High School on November 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
Christmas in Refugio set for Dec. 3
The annual Christmas in Refugio will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Refugio. Parade entrants and vendors are being accepted. New this year will be a decorated Christmas tree contest. Volunteers are needed to provide a decorated artificial Christmas tree to be displayed at King’s Park. A trophy will be awarded for the best decorated tree.
LCRA awards $24K grant Fannin St. UMC
A $24,612 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will help the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad further develop outdoor community trails that encourage exercise and reflection. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $8,354 in matching funds from the church, will pay for the creation of...
Tigers rout Palacios, take third-place playoff spot in District 15-3A, Division I
The Goliad Tigers secured the third-place playoff berth in District 15-3A, Division I with a 60-7 rout of the Palacios Sharks on Nov. 4 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district games, will face District 16-3A, Division II runner-up Rio Hondo (5-5) in the bi-district playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in San Diego.
Quote by recently elected commissioner throws local car dealership GM for loop
Alvin Sherman, general manager of Aztec Ford in Goliad, wants to assure everyone that the car dealership does fix flat tires and more. Read this story in the Goliad Advance-Guard. Get the award-winning Advance-Guard delivered weekly to your home for only $35 per year. Call 361-343-5226 to subscribe today.
Gregory-Portland stuns No. 23 Calallen
High school girls basketball is only a few games in and Gregory-Portland (3-0) stunned No. 23 Calallen (4-1) 42-38 in their rivalry duel.
Where to get your free Thanksgiving fix in the Coastal Bend
Looking for some grub on or before Thanksgiving? Need a turkey for the holiday? Check out some the places you can get your holiday fix for free.
Refugio ISD chosen to receive over $1 million from Clean Bus Program
Refugio ISD was among 13 school districts in Texas chosen announced as Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, according to an EPA news release distributed on Oct. 26. Refugio ISD was selected to receive $1,185,000 for the program, which...
Tesla lithium refinery project moves to private negotiations in Texas
Tesla is currently working on a lithium refinery project that would be coming to Corpus Christi, Texas, and it sounds like the automaker is in the final stretch of its negotiations with the authorities. In September, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on...
Cuero records largest population in history
Cuero records largest population in history Subhead 2020 U.S. Decennial Census reports population at 8,128 News Staff Wed, 11/16/2022 - 05:38 Image New population signs have been put up around Cuero. The sign pictured is coming into Cuero on...
Tigerettes advance to regional quarterfinals
The Goliad Tigerettes advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 4 with a 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 area playoff win over IDEA Weslaco Pike in Kingsville. The Tigerettes advanced to play Banquete in the regional quarterfinals. Goliad (32-13) was led by Kyla Hill’s double-double. Hill had 11 kills and 10 digs...
Food truck owners take issue with organization of festivals
A handful of food truck festivals each year in Corpus christi are put on by one man and his company. Some people have raised some issues about how he holds his events.
Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief retiring
CCFD Chief Robert Rocha's retirement will be announced at Tuesday's Corpus Christi city council meeting. Rocha has been chief for 11 years.
Former Victoria Mayor John Blackaller passes away
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria announced the recent passing of John Blackaller, a former mayor and councilmember of the City of Victoria. Blackaller was first elected to the City Council in 1981. He then successfully ran for re-election in 1982 after the council increased from five to seven seats. John Blackaller Blackaller was re-elected to council in 1985...
Better late than never
Approximately 100 guests attended a dedication for the Refugio County Multi-Purpose Center at the Refugio County Fairgrounds on Oct. 20. “Hurricane Harvey has provided us opportunities to come together in many ways, locally, and regionally,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at the event. “ Many of us in this room today would not have gotten to know each other like we have, if not for Harvey.”
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Woodsboro secures runner-up berth
The Woodsboro Eagles secured the runner-up playoff berth in District 16-2A, Division II with a 28-14 win over the Pettus Eagles on Nov. 4 in Woodsboro. Woodsboro, which improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in district play, will face Brackettville (7-3) in the bi-district playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Poteet.
Replacement of Two Local Bridges
CORPUS CHRIST (News Release) -The Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the City and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for the replacement of two City bridges. The Yorktown Road Bridge and Ocean Drive Bridge at Cayo Del Oso off Yorktown were selected under the Highway Bridge Replacement...
Jess' girls
Future Goliad Tigerette volleyball players find out very early where they rank among Jess Odem’s list of prospects. “In middle school, Coach Odem was already scouting me out,” four-year starter Abby Yanta said with a laugh. “I always keep an eye on the middle school players,” Odem said....
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
