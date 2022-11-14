Read full article on original website
All Fstoppers Tutorials up to 60% Off
The Holidays are here and we are celebrating with our best sale of the year! Right now, all Fstoppers photography and video tutorials on sale. Every Fstoppers photography or video course is automatically 30% off but when you add additional products to your cart, you can get up to 60% off each tutorial.
A Complete Guide to Diegetic and Non-diegetic Sound
If you want to get into filmmaking, one of the most fundamental and powerful tools you will need to get a grasp of is the use of diegetic and non-diegetic sound. If you are unfamiliar with the concept and how you can manipulate it to your advantage for more powerful storytelling, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
Do Landscape Photographers Even Need Photoshop Anymore?
It might have once been an absurd thing to contemplate, but has the day finally come where landscape photographers do not actually need to use Photoshop?. For the last year or so, I've repeatedly said that Lightroom's constant updates and new features have added so much to it as a standalone editing platform. Whether it's the incredibly accurate selection tools that now incorporate aspects of AI or the evolution of masking capabilities, Lightroom has undoubtedly become a very powerful editing tool in its own right, so much so that I now find myself spending much longer in Lightroom, which is something I never did until about 18 months ago, as I always just went immediately to Photoshop. But has Lightroom come so far that it can entirely replace Photoshop and perhaps make it redundant?
How to Quickly Copy the Color of One Object, Onto Another Object
Sometimes the simplest desires in post-production can prove to be the trickiest. Color is a common example of this where you just want to grab the color of one thing and make the color of something else match it. Well, here's how to do it quickly and easily. I have...
Mistakes Made and Lessons (Not) Learned by the Photographic Industry
The big names in the photographic industry have made some mistakes. Some have been addressed, while others are rearing their ugly heads. It's time they cleaned up their acts and served photographers and not their investors. Remember when we thought that 2016 was one of the worst years ever? Little...
Is This the Perfect Tripod? We Review the Leofoto LQ-365C
Over the past two years, I've been trying to replace my Induro CT-114 tripod. Looking through countless offerings of various brands, I learned that finding a tripod that fulfilled all my requirements and didn't cost a fortune wouldn't be easy. As Leofoto released their LQ-365C, I thought I had finally found the perfect tripod. In this article, I share if this assumption turned out to be correct or if I regret my purchase.
How to Edit an Architecture Photo Into a Dramatic Fine Art Image
You have probably seen black and white architectural images of single buildings edited to have dramatic, contrasty lighting against an inky black background. Of course, this is not how it looks in real life and takes some Photoshop savvy to achieve. This great video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to achieve that look.
Don't Overlook This Part of Marketing Your Photography
Sometimes, the most obvious things are the most powerful. Today’s essay will be shorter than usual as I just got back to Los Angeles after a trip to NYC. Prior to the pandemic, which shall go unnamed, these trips were a frequent occurrence. I am a commercial advertising director and photographer, and many of my clients have home bases in the Big Apple. So, making the cross-country flight was something of a routine.
How to Pick the Right Fill Light for Portrait Photography
While we spend a lot of time talking about the choice of key light and how it is used in a portrait, it is often not the only light source present in a shot. The fill light makes a large difference in the final look of your image and deserves just as much attention as the key. This great video tutorial will show you the ins and outs of different fill lights and how they affect the final look of your portrait photos.
We Review the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
Canon has released a series of nice primes that are reasonably priced and in a friendly size and weight. Most of these lenses also have 1:2 macro abilities. The latest one is the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM. Let’s find out if it's just as great as its siblings.
Is Tumblr Poised for a Return?
I have a photographer friend who consistently gets flagged on Instagram for posting images which violate Instagram’s terms of usage. The reasoning: he photographs mostly nudes. Now, the philosophical and legal argument might get long and convoluted quickly. Sure, he has freedom of speech and freedom of expression, but...
