WLFI.com
Lafayette stabbing suspect awaits judge's verdict
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect accused of stabbing her brother to death now awaits a judge's decision. This comes after Tianna Holmes' week-long bench trial on a murder charge. Prosecutors pointed to several "smoking guns" during closing arguments on Thursday. Those include Holmes' DNA on a knife used...
WLFI.com
Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it. 21-year-old Hakeem Rose was convicted in Cass Circuit Court on Wednesday of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. According to trial testimony, Rose was...
WLFI.com
Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator
A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator. A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022.
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
WLFI.com
Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County. It happened at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Investigators say 29-year-old Ashlena King of Oxford was driving north on County...
WLFI.com
President Mitch Daniels to serve as PRF Chair
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is leaving his current role at the end of the year. However, he won't be stepping away from the university completely. Daniels will serve as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation. The PRF board of directors unanimously approved the...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WLFI.com
Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour. Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WLFI.com
County Road 500 North back open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open. The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project. The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to...
WLFI.com
Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year. "It's going to impact us just like the basic consumer, just any other type of homeowner," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Dave Byers said. "Electricity prices are up. Fuel prices are up."
WLFI.com
Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As temperatures drop this week, one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold. From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. It is open every day of the week from midnight until 7:00 a.m.
WLFI.com
Local church giving away free winter clothing
A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items. A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
WLFI.com
Ukrainian Club to sell crafts at high school sale, raise funds for humanitarian aid
Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale. At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization.
WLFI.com
High costs impacting student holiday travel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
WLFI.com
Purdue lecturer, activist calls for Americans to help Iran
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Islamic Regime in Iran is cracking down on demonstrators, and people in West Lafayette are feeling the effects like it is happening in their own backyard. Protests have raged across Iran and the rest of the world since September after the death of...
WLFI.com
LUM annual Turkey Trot returns
A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community. A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community.
WLFI.com
Purdue survives against Marquette in Gavitt Games winning 75-70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Zach Edey scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night. Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.
