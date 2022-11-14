ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

First Coast News

Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard

With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
WOKV

Coldest stretch of weather since Spring

Jacksonville, Fl — Morning lows were 20+ degrees lower than Wednesday, and it will turn even colder early Friday. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that will only be in the low 60s. Our average high this time of year is 73.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Exceptional home promises an exceptional lifestyle

340 Ponte Vedra Blvd. is in a word … exceptional. It is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle location with 140 feet on the “Boulevard.” One of the country’s most famous beaches is just across the street, and in your back yard, the third fairway of one of the world’s favorite resort golf courses. Only a half block down the street is the five-diamond-rated Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which includes tennis, golf, a beach resort and nationally acclaimed spa.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

