FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
Dumpster that floated down St. Johns river from Singletons during Nicole damaged a neighbors boat and dock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole left Tim Beasley a gift he did not want. “Well you can kind of look and see what I have, I got me a dumpster out of it. During the storm I got a call from my neighbors that I got a dumpster on my dock and when I arrived the dumpster was about half way down the dock," said Beasley.
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
Hurricane Nicole Causes Record-Breaking River Surge in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Nov. 10, and the hurricane caused almost record-breaking storm surge, surpassed only by Hurricane Irma in 2017. But, without Irma’s heavy rain, Nicole would have definitely claimed the top spot for the worst storm surge in the area since the 90s. Nicole holds the...
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach. There new location is at 200 3rd Street on Neptune beach. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
flaglerlive.com
What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
Man expected to survive shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting on Melissa Court. Police say a man in his 30s is expected to survive after getting shot in his torso area Wednesday morning. Currently, police tell us a suspect is on the run, and it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
Jacksonville Daily Record
New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard
With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
‘I just can’t thank them enough’: Neighboring tree rips through Northside home, community steps up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The community is coming together to support a woman whose home was severely damaged by a tree in her neighbor’s yard last week. Eula Copeland, who lives just blocks from the Trout River, told Action News Jax Monday that she is “overwhelmed” by the kindness she’s been shown.
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
Coldest stretch of weather since Spring
Jacksonville, Fl — Morning lows were 20+ degrees lower than Wednesday, and it will turn even colder early Friday. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that will only be in the low 60s. Our average high this time of year is 73.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Exceptional home promises an exceptional lifestyle
340 Ponte Vedra Blvd. is in a word … exceptional. It is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle location with 140 feet on the “Boulevard.” One of the country’s most famous beaches is just across the street, and in your back yard, the third fairway of one of the world’s favorite resort golf courses. Only a half block down the street is the five-diamond-rated Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which includes tennis, golf, a beach resort and nationally acclaimed spa.
