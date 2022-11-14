Read full article on original website
❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
2d ago
It's all in playing those videos games 🎮 now they are taking in outside in the real world and living life of GTA on these starts they could just order a gun without no age restriction easy peasy lemon squeezy
Do Right
2d ago
Prayers for the loved ones. Good to finally find them. Hopefully they receive all the answers they deserve. 😥💔🙏
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on November 12, 2022. Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Man dead, suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in Glen Burnie
A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man to death overnight Thursday in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a residential complex on Benesch Circle around 4am.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
Double homicide investigation after 2 found dead in Hagerstown hotel room
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown. Police responded to the APM Inn and Suites in the 400 block of Dual Highway Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. where they found the two victims. In a press...
17-year-old girl, man shot on Metrobus during fight
WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.
Car stolen with young child in the backseat, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car with a child in the backseat was stolen in Southeast D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a car was stolen in the area of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue around 5:45 p.m. MPD claims a young...
Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex
Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex. The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department. The exact number of victims or the...
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
26-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
