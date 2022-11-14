WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO