Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano officially concedes to Shapiro in PA gubernatorial race

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

Republican Doug Mastriano is officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor on Sunday.

The Trump-endorsed candidate today acknowledged victory for Shapiro, thanking his team, his wife, and running mate Carrie DelRosso.

The news of Mastriano conceding comes five days after media outlets called the race against him. Mastriano went on to ask supporters to give his opponent the opportunity to lead,

“Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity and to pray that he makes decisions that are beneficial to the state and not necessarily for his party.”

The far-right Mastriano also took the time to call out for Pennsylvania to get an election reform, saying it takes too long for actual results to come and the process clearer,

“As I write this, the final results of the 2022 Mid-term Elections are still not available. We can and must do better to make our elections more transparent, secure, and more quickly decided.”

Josh Shapiro is set to be sworn in on January 17th as Pennsylvania Governor.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
