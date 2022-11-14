ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Reuters

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online.
straightarrownews.com

Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away most of his wealth

Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and worth more than $124 billion. Now, Bezos is pledging to give away the majority of his money to charity. In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he will devote the bulk of those funds to fighting climate change and to the support of people who can unify others amid social and political divisions.
AFP

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has for the first time said he would give away most of his $124 billion fortune to charity, but warned that doing so effectively will be hard. "Building Amazon was not easy...and I'm finding -- and I think Lauren is finding the same thing -- that charity, philanthropy is very similar."
US News and World Report

Bezos to Give Away Most of $124 Billion Wealth During Lifetime - CNN

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday. Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

MacKenzie Scott says she has given $2 billion to 343 organizations supporting underserved communities in the last 7 months, raising her total to at least $14.5 billion since she pledged to give away most of her fortune

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations since 2019. In the last 7 months, Scott gave money to organizations supporting people from underserved communities. With this addition, she has now given away $14.5 billion of her fortune since signing the Giving Pledge. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has...
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy