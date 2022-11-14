Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas State defensive back invited to 2023 Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents has been invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Alabama. Brents has 34 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended this season.
WIBW
Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
WIBW
Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it. MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers. I like the way we played...
WIBW
St. Marys gearing up for tough Sub-State battle with Centralia
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two small town teams are set to battle in what should be a dog fight come Friday in Class 1A. The Bears are home against 11-0 Centralia who just knocked off back-to-back state champs Olpe last week 8-7. “Centralia is a great team, they have...
WIBW
KC artistic triple-threat to travel to Capital City for Topeka Jazz season finale
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic triple-threat from Kansas City will travel to the Capital City for Topeka Jazz’s Fall 2022 season finale concert. Topeka Jazz says that Kansas City vocalist Megan Birdsall and her group of jazz friends will round out its Fall 2022 concert season on Sunday, Dec. 4. It said Birdsall is an artistic triple-threat with critical acclaim from her experience in dance, theater and voice.
WIBW
Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and Washburn University. On Thursday, Nov. 17, GO Topeka joined Washburn University to announce that a new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement has been signed. “Strengthening our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem is...
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
WIBW
K-State researchers work to advance biofuel production with $1.9 million grant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Researchers at K-State will work to advance the production of biofuels with a new $1.9 million grant. Kansas State University says two of its researchers are now part of a 5-year collaborative grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve oilseed crops to be used as biofuels and other bioproducts.
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
WIBW
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leaders and professionals got a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in being a school principal during an annual event on Thursday morning. The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community leaders and professionals from across Shawnee County....
WIBW
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Omaha men were arrested Tuesday night in Holton after drugs were located during a traffic stop. According to the Holton Police Department, an SUV was pulled over Tuesday, November 16 in the 900 block of W. 6th street just after 10:00 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officers located drugs inside of the vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka Police monitor Topeka West following social media post despite no threat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10 Topeka Police Department units monitored Topeka West High School on Wednesday morning following a threatening social media post despite parents having been told there was no threat the night before. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a police presence at Topeka West...
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
WIBW
Furnace fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
WIBW
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
