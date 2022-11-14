ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Emporia State goes bowling against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets will go bowling in 2022 against 2021 foes Southeastern Oklahoma State. Emporia State University announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that its football team will make its seventh post-season appearance in the last decade as they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl.
Washburn Rural’s Jada Ingram commits to UNLV for volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Jada Ingram helped led the Junior Blues to the 6A title and a 45-1 record this past season, and now she’s headed to the next level. Ingram announced on Twitter account Sunday night that she has verbally committed to UNLV to play volleyball. The...
Manhattan prepares for powerhouse Derby in Sub-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that the Tribe beat in overtime in week one, 26-23, this game has a little more meaning to it. MHS is 11-0 and number one in 6A as they’ll be home once again against the 9-2 Panthers. I like the way we played...
KC artistic triple-threat to travel to Capital City for Topeka Jazz season finale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic triple-threat from Kansas City will travel to the Capital City for Topeka Jazz’s Fall 2022 season finale concert. Topeka Jazz says that Kansas City vocalist Megan Birdsall and her group of jazz friends will round out its Fall 2022 concert season on Sunday, Dec. 4. It said Birdsall is an artistic triple-threat with critical acclaim from her experience in dance, theater and voice.
Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and Washburn University. On Thursday, Nov. 17, GO Topeka joined Washburn University to announce that a new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement has been signed. “Strengthening our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem is...
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Omaha men were arrested Tuesday night in Holton after drugs were located during a traffic stop. According to the Holton Police Department, an SUV was pulled over Tuesday, November 16 in the 900 block of W. 6th street just after 10:00 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officers located drugs inside of the vehicle.
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
