Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more
After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson had the best year of his career in 2022, leading the Braves in fWAR at 6.4, posting a career best 116 wRC+, and grading out as one of the best overall defenders in all of baseball with a +20 Outs Above Average. How Acquired. Swanson was acquired in...
Rule 5 Draft: Who’s safe? Which Braves might get picked?
The Atlanta Braves officially released the list of players they will protect from this December’s Rule 5 draft, and ultimately, there were no major surprises. The Braves ended up protecting their three highest-value eligible prospects while leaving off some relief pitchers and fringier players that they are apparently willing to let go to another team. You can read more about the Rule 5 draft in our preview from last month.
Atlanta Braves could be next MLB team put up for sale
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a
Max Fried finishes second in the NL Cy Young race
Despite being a finalist for the NL Cy Young, it was very evident before today that Max Fried would not win the award. It was a battle for second place behind Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, and that’s exactly how the voters saw it. Alcantara won the award unanimously, but it was Fried that received the most second place votes.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team
The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
Braves acquire Dennis Santana from Texas for cash considerations
It is turning into a busy Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves. In addition to adding three prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, the Braves announced that they have acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated reliever Jackson Stephens for assignment.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
BBWAA Awards Roundtable: Who will win the Cy Young Award?
BBWAA Awards week will continue Wednesday night with the announcement of the winners of the Cy Young Awards for the National and American Leagues. The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. live on MLB Network and Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried is among the finalists for the Award in the National League.
2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees Select Randy Vasquez
The Yankees announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander Randy Vásquez onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. Vásquez signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic during the 2018-19 international signing period. A curveball specialist, he recently ranked as the #9 prospect in the New York farm system at Baseball America. The outlet credits him with a low-mid 90s fastball and suggests he could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter if he makes some strides with his control.
This Day in Braves History: November 15
2005 - Albert Pujols wins the MVP Award in the National League beating out Braves outfielder Andruw Jones. Pujols hit .330 with 41 home runs and 117 RBI and received 18 of 31 first-place votes. Jones hit .263 with a league best 51 home runs and 128 RBI. He also won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove as the Braves won their 14th straight division title.
