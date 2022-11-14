Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
411mania.com
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls Wrestling Terry Gordy In King Of The Deathmatch, Helping To Bring Out The Gordy Of Old
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the infamous 1995 King of the Deathmatch tournament in Japan, which Cactus Jack would win. Mick talked about working with Terry Gordy in the first round, and how he wanted to help Gordy (whose health had been devastated by an overdose) find the “Gordy of old.” Highlights below:
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Kevin Owens Still Reportedly Scheduled for Upcoming WWE TV Tapings
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
411mania.com
Court Bauer Says Shane McMahon Wanted To Run An MMA Company, Recalls WWE Nearly Signed Bob Sapp
Shane McMahon was interested at one point in running an MMA promotion, according to Court Bauer. The MLW owner and former WWE writer recently appeared on an AdFreeShows episode and talked about how Shane McMahon was interested in an MMA promotion at one point. He also recalled how WWE was close to bringing Bob Sapp, known for his stints in both pro wrestling and MMA, almost came on board. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Spoilers On Planned Main Event For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
PWInsider reports that the main event of this year’s WWE Survivor Series will be the men’s Wargames match, although the participants haven’t been announced. According to the report, however, the plan is to have The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) and Kevin Owens. Owens recently suffered an MCL sprain at a live event, which usually takes six weeks to heal. It remains to be seen if he will still be in the match.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Jokes About Saraya Bringing Her Brother to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Responds
– As noted, Saraya and Britt Baker will be confronting one another yet again on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like her Saraya will be bringing some backup to the show tonight in the former of her brother, fellow wrestler Zak Knight. Knight tweeted last night, “Yo...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On Signing With Talent Agency, Possibly Starring In a Film With Rock or John Cena
Bianca Belair has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, and she recently talked about her hopes for the partnership. Belair spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors and more, and you can see some highlights below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who...
411mania.com
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on His Elimination on The Masked Singer, Says ‘Never Let the Fans Be In Charge’
– As noted, AEW star Chris Jericho was unmasked on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Following the elimination, Jericho discussed appearing on the show and his elimination with Entertainment Weekly. Below are some highlights. Chris Jericho on why he appeared on the show: “Well, I...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Get Over’ Issues With Goldberg
In the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg continue his criticism of Bret Hart and said the Hitman should get over his issues with Bill Goldberg. Hart was hit with a kick by Goldberg in 1999, resulting in a concussion severe enough to end his career. Road Dogg has not been shy about his stance on Hart lately, saying he didn’t think Hart was a great wrestler.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again
– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 10 Preview Clip & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:. * The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah & Chantilly Chella.
411mania.com
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Look Back at Montreal Screwjob
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels recently looked back at the Montreal Screwjob for the 25th anniversary of the incident. The infamous incident took place on November 8th, 1997, and The Ringer spoke with the two about the event and aftermath. You can check out the highlights below:. Hart on his...
Comments / 0