Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant...
AP News Summary at 9:11 a.m. EST
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — The NATO chief and the president of Poland both say there are no indications a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid. The missile came down Tuesday as Russia launched missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems
Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don't indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. It will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school. The couple lives in Washington.
DC's Virginia McLaurin, woman who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia McLaurin, one of D.C.’s most famous citizens, died Monday morning after being under hospice care for a few days, her family announced on her Facebook page. She was 113. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people...
Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania Republican Laments Jan. 6 Convictions: ‘Is This Really America?’
Rep. Mike Kelly also claimed that a majority of Americans see the FBI as a “danger” in his debate with Democratic challenger Dan Pastore.
Feds dismiss Jan. 6 charges against man they said bragged about being in Pelosi’s office
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C. have dismissed the case against a Camden County man that alleged he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The FBI charged Donald Smith in July 2021 with four federal charges accusing him of...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point...
What do double Democratic victories for Fetterman and Shapiro really mean? | John Baer
I suspect some will point to Pennsylvania’s election results as a statement on the state of politics beyond our commonwealth, and a harbinger of the future. The double Democratic wins of John Fetterman for U.S. Senate and Josh Shapiro for governor likely will be painted in many colors, shaped to serve many agendas.
A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades. Some wedding trivia, courtesy of the White House Historical Association:. — March 1812: Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, marries Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. FIRST DAUGHTER.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others
The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From Texas
Philadelphia expects to be the next city receiving migrants from Texas. This year Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US
South Korea and Japan say North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland
Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday.
A third railroad union rejects proposed contract, further raising the odds of a strike
A third railroad union has rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's 110,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike early next month.
Washington Commanders accused of cheating ticket holders in DC attorney general lawsuit
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed another lawsuit against the owners of the Washington Commanders. The suit alleges ownership implemented an illegal scheme that cheated ticket holders out of their deposits for season tickets to use the money for their own purposes. Last week, Racine filed a separate lawsuit against...
Asylum-seekers bused from Texas arrive in Philadelphia to warm welcome
Peter Pedemonti, a co-director of Philadelphia-based community organization New Sanctuary Movement, was busy getting his young children ready for school last week when he got a call from a colleague in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott was sending a bus of asylum-seekers to Pennsylvania. The colleague didn't know when the bus...
