ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP News Summary at 9:11 a.m. EST

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — The NATO chief and the president of Poland both say there are no indications a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid. The missile came down Tuesday as Russia launched missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. It will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association. A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school. The couple lives in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
YourErie

Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman arrived in Washington D.C. and appeared with lawmakers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fetterman joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Senator-elect Peter Welch at the U.S. Capitol. Known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts at campaign events, Fetterman noticeably arrived wearing a suit. Fetterman declared […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

White House touts economic initiatives at ‘Maryland Summit’ attended by Olszewski and others

The White House hosted a “Maryland summit” on Wednesday for elected officials from around the state, touting the Biden administration’s pandemic “rescue plan” and its efforts to help the state improve roads, bridges and transit systems. The half-day forum — part pep rally and part information session — was part of a messaging strategy in which the White House has been inviting leaders from a ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy