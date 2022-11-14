Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dennis Santana to Atlanta, Dansby Swanson rejects QO, and more
After a few early-morning additions to the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves swapped RHP Dennis Santana of the Texas Rangers for cash considerations. The 26-year-old has appeared in 134 big-league games. He posts a career 5.12 ERA across 139 frames. Santana put together a subpar 2022 season. He ended the...
batterypower.com
Rule 5 Draft: Who’s safe? Which Braves might get picked?
The Atlanta Braves officially released the list of players they will protect from this December’s Rule 5 draft, and ultimately, there were no major surprises. The Braves ended up protecting their three highest-value eligible prospects while leaving off some relief pitchers and fringier players that they are apparently willing to let go to another team. You can read more about the Rule 5 draft in our preview from last month.
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson had the best year of his career in 2022, leading the Braves in fWAR at 6.4, posting a career best 116 wRC+, and grading out as one of the best overall defenders in all of baseball with a +20 Outs Above Average. How Acquired. Swanson was acquired in...
batterypower.com
Manager of the Year / Hot Stove open thread
The winners of the Manager of the Year Awards will be announced Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is a finalist for the award in the NL along with the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and Mets skipper Buck Showalter. We made our picks for the award earlier today, but let us know what you think in the comments below.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Potential trades, Cy Young results, more
The Mariners decided they needed another outfielder, as they are likely to trade away Jesse Winker, so they traded a good reliever with a few years of team control and a prospect for one year of Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the end-of-season awards process continues to discredit...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 15
2005 - Albert Pujols wins the MVP Award in the National League beating out Braves outfielder Andruw Jones. Pujols hit .330 with 41 home runs and 117 RBI and received 18 of 31 first-place votes. Jones hit .263 with a league best 51 home runs and 128 RBI. He also won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove as the Braves won their 14th straight division title.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Michael Harris II wins NL Rookie of the Year, Braves Not Trading Acuna Jr., more
After plenty of valid speculation and debate, Michael Harris II was awarded the 2022 National League Rookie of the year award over fellow rookie and teammate Spencer Strider. Along with fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez taking home the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Harris II and Rodriguez receive deserved honors for posting two of the more productive seasons by rookie position players in recent memory. Of course, though Harris II won the award, there is little doubt Strider was just as deserving. It is the latest reminder of how big of an impact both Harris II and Strider made in 2022, and how awesome is that both will continue to make major impacts in Atlanta for years to come.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Drew Lugbauer
The Atlanta Braves have a bit of a shortage of quality position player prospects in their farm system these days. This is largely for good reasons, as the team has promoted position prospects to the big leagues over the last few years at a high rate, with many of them already earning long-term extensions with the team. Drew Lugbauer is part of the remaining crop of position prospects in the system. He’s interesting almost solely because of his power, but has some real question marks about his hit tool and defensive home that make his future murky.
batterypower.com
Examining the Braves’ trade options for shortstop
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote earlier this week about what he’s hearing so far in the offseason ($), and professed a belief that the Braves are unlikely to sign any of the major free agent shortstops if they don’t get a deal done with Dansby Swanson. If that is indeed the case, and it’s Swanson-or-bust in free agency, it behooves us to examine shortstop options that could be available on the trade market.
batterypower.com
Braves acquire Dennis Santana from Texas for cash considerations
It is turning into a busy Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves. In addition to adding three prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, the Braves announced that they have acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated reliever Jackson Stephens for assignment.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones Wins MVP
1982 - Dale Murphy wins the National League MVP Award, becoming the first Braves player to be so honored since Hank Aaron in 1957, when the team played in Milwaukee. Murphy hit .281 with 36 home runs, 109 RBI, 113 runs, and 23 stolen bases. 1989 - Nick Esasky, who...
batterypower.com
The Quest For a New Shortstop: A recap of the 2022 SBNation Offseason Sim
November is the month of three traditions: Thanksgiving, Movember (wait, is that still a thing?), and the SBNation Offseason sim, which is brilliantly hosted every year by Max Rieper of Royals Review. The first two you are probably already familiar with. The last one is a simulation where fans of every team get to be the GM of their team and prepare it for the following season. The exercise lasts around 48 hours in the span of three days, so everything ends up very compact and crazy.
batterypower.com
Sandy Alcantara wins Cy Young Award, Max Fried finishes second
Awards week continued Wednesday night with the announcement of the winners of the Cy Young Awards for the 2022 season. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara took home the award in the National League over Braves left-hander Max Fried and the Dodgers’ Julio Urias. Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes. Max...
batterypower.com
Paul Goldschmidt wins MVP Award, Austin Riley finishes sixth
BBWAA Awards week wrapped up Thursday with the announcement of the 2022 MVP Awards. Paul Goldschmidt took home the award for the National League, but a trio of Atlanta Braves players received votes. Goldschmidt received 22 of the 30 first-place votes. Manny Machado received seven first-place votes and finished second....
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Michael Harris II Wins NL Rookie of the Year, Ronald Acuna Jr. is Staying Put
Monday was an exciting day for the Braves franchise and fanbase. Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II both were up for the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Award, with both young stars having a more than worthy resume to win the award. In the end, while Harris II was announced as the winner, it was a day to celebrate the accomplishments for both. Furthermore, Monday brought with it some detail on the Braves offseason intentions from Ken Rosenthal.
batterypower.com
2022 Braves player review: Jesse Chavez
Last year, when we took a look at Jesse Chavez’s role with Atlanta in 2021 and his outlook for 2022, it is doubtful that anyone could have predicted the circuitous route Chavez would take to get back to Atlanta this past season. How Acquired. Way back when, in 2001,...
batterypower.com
Buck Showalter wins Manager of the Year Award, Brian Snitker finishes third
BBWAA Awards week continued Tuesday with the announcement of the winners of the Manager of the Year Awards for the American and National League. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was a finalist, but came up short finishing third behind the winner Buck Showalter and runner up Dave Roberts. It was...
batterypower.com
Road to Atlanta Podcast: Braden Shewmake joins the 40-man roster
Welcome to the Road to Atlanta Podcast. We have reached our exit, and today will be the final show under the Road to Atlanta podcast in the Battery Power feed. Eric and Garrett are together in this one to talk about the recent minor league transactions, the Rule 5 draft updates, and the end of the Arizona Fall League season.
batterypower.com
Braves select contracts of Darius Vines, Roddery Munoz and Braden Shewmake
The Atlanta Braves announced several roster moves Tuesday in advance of the deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft. The team selected the contracts of pitchers Roddery Munoz and Darius Vines along with infielder Braden Shewmake. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated Silvino Bracho, William Woods and Guillermo Heredia for assignment.
batterypower.com
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #12
Ignacio Alvarez got 7 votes for the 11th spot, beating Spencer Schwellenbach (4 votes), Cal Conley (3), Darius Vines (3), and Blake Burkhalter (2). 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2. One vote per...
Comments / 0