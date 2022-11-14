After plenty of valid speculation and debate, Michael Harris II was awarded the 2022 National League Rookie of the year award over fellow rookie and teammate Spencer Strider. Along with fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez taking home the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Harris II and Rodriguez receive deserved honors for posting two of the more productive seasons by rookie position players in recent memory. Of course, though Harris II won the award, there is little doubt Strider was just as deserving. It is the latest reminder of how big of an impact both Harris II and Strider made in 2022, and how awesome is that both will continue to make major impacts in Atlanta for years to come.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO