More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
Vermonters see first snowfall of the season
Vermonters saw the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning. Poor visibility and slippery roads were some concerns amongst drivers at a Williston rest stop. “[Conditions] were sloppy, really sloppy,” says Hyde Park Resident George Stone. “First storm of the season so always scary dealing with other drivers. Cruises are out but people aren’t […]
First snowfall of the season: See the areas with the most accumulation
Wednesday's snowfall moved quickly through the region, but left several inches of wet, slushy snow in its wake for morning commuters. Here are some of the top areas for accumulation in our region, as reported by our viewers:. Braintree, VT: 4.7 inches. Schroon Lake, NY: 4.5 inches. Fletcher, VT :...
New Hampshire hourly maps: When does the snow, wintry mix, rain for Wednesday end?
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa runs through the timing for the rest of the state's first wintry storm system of the season. View the full forecast here.
Snowy early Wednesday in northern New York, Vermont
The first widespread snow of the season arrived on Wednesday, leaving behind several inches of wet, slushy snow and forcing morning commuters to reacclimate to winter driving conditions. The system moved up from the south, with the first snow beginning to fall overnight into the early morning. Most areas saw...
VTrans and municipalities prepare for first snowfall of the season
COLCHESTER, Vt. — With snow in the forecast on Wednesday, The Vermont State Transportation Agency is getting ready for winter weather. VTrans said Wednesday's snowfall is different from the typical first snowfall of the season that their plow crews are used to. They say usually the first snowfall brings light and dusty snow, but Wednesday’s weather will bring wet, heavy snow that can be harder to plow and move off the roads.
Video: Messy Wednesday morning commute expected in New Hampshire
The first wintry storm system of the season moves in late Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday morning. We are expecting a slippery morning commute for many. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout the day on Wednesday. The storm clears out Wednesday afternoon and evening then cold temperatures and mountain snow showers persist through the weekend.
Snow, rain coming to New Hampshire for tonight into Wednesday; 3-6 inches of accumulation possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is in line for its first widespread winter weather system of the season overnight into early afternoon Wednesday. Wet snow will develop during the late evening hours in central and southern NH and spread north overnight. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Wet...
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
Snow Showers Continue Into This Weekend
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. 1-2 FEET of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the potential for...
Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington
Inspectors are expected to announce Wednesday whether Killington will have enough snow for world championship races Thanksgiving weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington.
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Futurecast maps show where snow, rain could fall Wednesday
VIDEO: Take a look at a pair of hour-by-hour looks at how the winter weather system could take shape for Wednesday. Read the full forecast here.
Season's first snowstorm expected to arrive Wednesday
Look out, winter is almost here — the first widespread snow of the season is expected to arrive early on Wednesday morning. It starts as all snow early in the day, with the storm moving up from the south. Southern Vermont should see the first flakes around 4 a.m., while the Champlain Valley will begin seeing snow around 7 a.m.
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
This Vermont ski resort is great for people who don’t like to ski, according to The Points Guy
The resort has plenty of activities off the slopes. When your ski trip includes nonskiers, you need a resort that entertains folks both on and off the slopes, and a Vermont spot is one of the best, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of...
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
Dozens of Vermont plows get names
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is bringing back the Name A Plow Program. For the second year in a row, it invited Vermont schools to name the state’s snowplows. Last year, public and private schools, homeschooling students and preschools named 163 of the state’s full-size snowplows. This year, AOT asked Vermont students to name the […]
