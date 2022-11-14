Read full article on original website
Erik
3d ago
Also, as a bouncer for years…. I expected to get punched in face every once in a while. I don’t know if a bar tussle qualifies as a near death experience. If so, maybe choose to greet at Walmart to help ends meet. I wasn’t there so don’t know how bad this bar fight was, but definitely stay safe and don’t punch ppl. They might be packing, cop or not.
17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
DOJ: Federal jury convicts Corpus Christi man after police find pipe bomb in his room
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been convicted of having an "unregistered destructive device" after authorities found a pipe bomb in his room, according to a news release from the Southern District of the United States Attorney’s Office said. A federal jury deliberated for just...
2 in custody after leading Rockport PD on highspeed chase, smuggling migrants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after leading Rockport police on a highspeed chase as part of an illegal migrant smuggling operation. Rockport police had their hands full just after midnight with a caravan of migrant smugglers who wouldn't stop along the Highway 35 bypass. 3NEWS...
portasouthjetty.com
Police investigate shooting on beach
A 42-year-old Port Aransas man is expected to survive shooting injuries he suffered during a dispute on the beach Sunday night, Nov. 13, police said. The man was shot in the knee and transported by EMS to Northshore Emergency Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Joseph Rivas, a detective with the Port Aransas Police Department. As of Monday morning, he […]
southtexascommunitynews.com
Crime Blotter - Forgery of a Financial Instrument
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Detectives need your help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a forgery and fraud case. On October 10, 2022, officers were contacted by a victim who advised that someone was passing forged checks with his account number. The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed. Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.
APPD Arrest One, Seek Another After Stabbing
, Aransas Pass Police need the public’s help searching for Joey Tanner, age 38 (left), while confirming authorities arrested Robert Johnson, age 30 (right), following a fight and stabbing that occurred in the city last Tuesday, November 8. Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a location in the 600 block of North Houston St. When officers arrived, three people were found with stab wounds. Two were considered non-life-threatening, but the third was listed in critical condition and remained in an area hospital, according to a release issued by APPD. Johnson was located and placed under arrest, charged with assault causing bodily injury. Tanner fled the scene before police arrived. He’s wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
CCPD asking for help to identify fraud, forgery suspect
The Corpus Christi Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is involved in a forgery and fraud case.
conroetoday.com
Jury convicts Corpus Christi man for possession of a pipe bomb
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A federal jury in Corpus Christi has convicted a 44-year-old man for possessing an unregistered destructive device, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Elden Don Brannan following a two-day trial. On Feb. 23, law enforcement responded to...
kurv.com
Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence
A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
Corpus Christi woman gets federal prison time for mailing meth-laced papers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to federal prison for disguising meth-laced papers as mail and sending them to the Coastal Bend Detention Center. On July 21, 54-year-old Gail Hostetter pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate...
corpuschristicronica.com
CCPD: Officer shoots man at nightclub on Staples Street
An officer-involved shooting at a nightclub on the 5800 block of S. Staples Street this morning is under investigation. It all started as the nightclub let out shortly after 2 a.m. when a Corpus Christi police officer went over dispatch radio calling for backup. It was unclear due to the background loudness of the reason for more officer units were called by the officer.
KIII TV3
Off-duty CCPD officer shoots man at Sunset Rodeo after reportedly being assaulted by him
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering after allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer at Sunset Rodeo early Sunday morning, and two CCPD officers are now on paid administrative leave. The off-duty officers were working on location at a bar on the 5800 block of South Staples when...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi councilmen points out dangerous exit ramps, need for LED lights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At-Large Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley said he's trying to get TxDOT to come together with city leaders to address the issue of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge. "You see here's the signs they have now, and they're just not sufficient, and as you...
Local woman pleads guilty to attempting to mail meth to detention center
U.S attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a release that 55-year-old Gail Hostetter pleaded guilty to mailing meth-laced papers disguised as mail to the Coastal Bend Detention Center.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CCPD: 18-wheeler crash on NPID and Hwy-37 to cause 3-4 hour traffic delay
The CCPD sent out an alert about the crash on social media at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that speed played a factor in the cause of the crash.
Sinton community remembers wrong way crash victim, Betsy Mandujano
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Sinton mourned the loss of 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano who passed away in the crash involving a wrong way driver on the Harbor Bridge. Mandujano tragically lost her life in a head-on collision with a wrong way driver on the Harbor Bridge, November 2.
City of Corpus Christi begins nationwide search for new fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting, Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, who is set to retire, was commemorated for his more than a decade of service to the Coastal Bend. 3NEWS was present at Tuesday's meeting and heard from Rocha himself as well...
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now on the hunt for a new fire chief. Current Chief Robert Rocha confirmed to 3NEWS Monday that he plans to retire. Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years. "Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm...
Corpus Christi councilman wants faster fix for wrong-way driver accidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on. At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.
KIII 3News
