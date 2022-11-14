ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Erik
3d ago

Also, as a bouncer for years…. I expected to get punched in face every once in a while. I don’t know if a bar tussle qualifies as a near death experience. If so, maybe choose to greet at Walmart to help ends meet. I wasn’t there so don’t know how bad this bar fight was, but definitely stay safe and don’t punch ppl. They might be packing, cop or not.

KIII 3News

17-year-old shot near Corpus Christi park, no arrests made

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 17-year-old is in the hospital this morning after being shot at a west side park, officials said. The sound of gunfire was captured on home surveillance video from the area of Sherman and Hudson Streets, near Garrett Park. A car can then be seen on the video speeding away from the scene.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Police investigate shooting on beach

A 42-year-old Port Aransas man is expected to survive shooting injuries he suffered during a dispute on the beach Sunday night, Nov. 13, police said. The man was shot in the knee and transported by EMS to Northshore Emergency Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Joseph Rivas, a detective with the Port Aransas Police Department. As of Monday morning, he […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Crime Blotter - Forgery of a Financial Instrument

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Detectives need your help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a forgery and fraud case. On October 10, 2022, officers were contacted by a victim who advised that someone was passing forged checks with his account number. The victim provided a list of the locations and times the checks were passed. Detectives investigated and were able to obtain video of the suspect at several different locations.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APPD Arrest One, Seek Another After Stabbing

, Aransas Pass Police need the public’s help searching for Joey Tanner, age 38 (left), while confirming authorities arrested Robert Johnson, age 30 (right), following a fight and stabbing that occurred in the city last Tuesday, November 8. Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a location in the 600 block of North Houston St. When officers arrived, three people were found with stab wounds. Two were considered non-life-threatening, but the third was listed in critical condition and remained in an area hospital, according to a release issued by APPD. Johnson was located and placed under arrest, charged with assault causing bodily injury. Tanner fled the scene before police arrived. He’s wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
conroetoday.com

Jury convicts Corpus Christi man for possession of a pipe bomb

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A federal jury in Corpus Christi has convicted a 44-year-old man for possessing an unregistered destructive device, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before convicting Elden Don Brannan following a two-day trial. On Feb. 23, law enforcement responded to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kurv.com

Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence

A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

CCPD: Officer shoots man at nightclub on Staples Street

An officer-involved shooting at a nightclub on the 5800 block of S. Staples Street this morning is under investigation. It all started as the nightclub let out shortly after 2 a.m. when a Corpus Christi police officer went over dispatch radio calling for backup. It was unclear due to the background loudness of the reason for more officer units were called by the officer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
