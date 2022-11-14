, Aransas Pass Police need the public’s help searching for Joey Tanner, age 38 (left), while confirming authorities arrested Robert Johnson, age 30 (right), following a fight and stabbing that occurred in the city last Tuesday, November 8. Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a location in the 600 block of North Houston St. When officers arrived, three people were found with stab wounds. Two were considered non-life-threatening, but the third was listed in critical condition and remained in an area hospital, according to a release issued by APPD. Johnson was located and placed under arrest, charged with assault causing bodily injury. Tanner fled the scene before police arrived. He’s wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

1 DAY AGO