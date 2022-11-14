ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida

Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com

Red tide returns to Sarasota County beaches

VENICE, Fla. - Researchers in Sarasota are working to see if hurricanes had an impact on the return of red tide to the county's beaches. They believe the current bloom was present a month ago, but it will take time to tell if there are any correlations. "It sorts of...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water debris removal in Collier County

Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral

Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can grow just about anything on the Suncoast. That includes exotic fruits. But it’s not all a bowl of cherries. If you have a fruit tree, you are going to be busy! (Did I mention the fruit flies???) Do you have an idea for...
SARASOTA, FL

