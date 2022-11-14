Read full article on original website
Related
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
Charlotte County debris removal doing more than just clearing streets
Gleason said damaged trees are part of the nearly 2 million cubic yards of debris, collected by the county since Ian.
WJHG-TV
Local relief to Southwest Florida continues following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trucks are full and headed south as a local company has gathered loads of supplies to give to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Payton Air, along with other volunteers, has filled two box trucks and a trailer to take to Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
flkeysnews.com
‘The things you would see floating by.’ How Ian sent boats onto land and cars into water
The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They’re blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It’s as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside down in...
fox13news.com
Red tide returns to Sarasota County beaches
VENICE, Fla. - Researchers in Sarasota are working to see if hurricanes had an impact on the return of red tide to the county's beaches. They believe the current bloom was present a month ago, but it will take time to tell if there are any correlations. "It sorts of...
Mysuncoast.com
Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can grow just about anything on the Suncoast. That includes exotic fruits. But it’s not all a bowl of cherries. If you have a fruit tree, you are going to be busy! (Did I mention the fruit flies???) Do you have an idea for...
Comments / 1