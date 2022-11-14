Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Youth wrestling held weekly on Pelham High School campus
PELHAM – A youth wrestling program is held every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Pelham High School’s campus. The program is partnered with Iron Clad, a local wrestling club, that is located in the downtown Birmingham area. There are several different locations that Iron Clad partners with to bring wrestling to kids in the area.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson youth cheerleading gains momentum at recent competitions
ALABASTER – After competing in two large competitions this year, and placing in both team and individual awards, the Thompson youth fourth grade cheerleading squad is gaining momentum. “We are just really proud of all of the work everyone has done this year,” said coach Jamie Hicks. “This is...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood buried Homewood in Tuesday night matchup
HOMEWOOD – A powerful first quarter from the Briarwood Lions gave them the edge in a close game on Tuesday, Nov. 15 against the Homewood Patriots. Briarwood put together two impressive quarters in the first half totaling 21 points and prevented Homewood from gaining more than 17 points in the half.
Shelby Reporter
Designation as Certified Municipal Official awarded to Helena Mayor Brian Puckett
ORANGE BEACH – Mayor Brian Puckett of the city of Helena has earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official after completing 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities. Puckett is a member of the 27th graduating class of Certified Municipal Officials and was recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Orange Beach, Alabama on Nov. 8.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls fall short in opener at Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS – In a battle of two teams who advanced to the Final Four in their respective classification last season, the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Pelham Panthers met on Monday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The Rebels, however, fell just short of the Class 7A title...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park wins back to back games
HOOVER – Spain Park continues their winning streak with nonstop back-to-back wins early on in the season with Jacksonville being their latest victim. The Spain Park Jaguars proved in their first three games of their season that they are ready to finish what they started in the Elite Eight last season.
Shelby Reporter
Battle of the cats: Panthers defeat Tigers in season opener
PELHAM – Pelham started the season spectacularly at home against the Bessemer City Tigers. The Pelham Panthers proved that they were the better of the two cats, dominating Bessemer City 56-28 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Gaining a double-digit lead in the first quarter, the Tigers were worn down early...
Shelby Reporter
Dr. Rosa Stoops selected as UM’s first Christiane Angele Jacobson Endowed Spanish Chair
MONTEVALLO – Dr. Rosa Maria Stoops, a professor of French and Spanish in the Department of English and World Languages at the University of Montevallo since 2005, has been selected as the first Christiane Angele Jacobson Endowed Spanish Chair in English and World Languages. Her appointment, which was recommended...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo defeated Holy Family in season opener
MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs picked up a win against Holy Family Catholic in its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Big nights from both Javon Rogers and Javon Chism with a combined 29 points ultimately helped the Bulldogs put together an insurmountable lead en route to a 51-36 victory.
Shelby Reporter
Boat giveaway raises money for King’s Home for 12th year
CHELSEA – A skilled fisherman and his top-of-the-line boat once again helped to bring in much-needed donations for King’s Home this year. The 12th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway raised another wave of funds for King’s Home, which operates 21 residential group homes on six campuses in four Alabama counties, including Shelby County, and serves all 67 counties.
Shelby Reporter
HMS softball team holds car show
HELENA – Helena Middle School softball team held a car show at the Church at Old Town to benefit members of the softball team and raise funds for its members. All funds from the car show went towards the Helena Middle School softball team and coach Mark Sanders of the team said he was happy with the outcome.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Fire Department opens Station No. 3
PELHAM – The Pelham Fire Department has opened its newest station and held a ribbon cutting event on Sunday, Nov. 13. The planning and discussions for this project began about eight years ago according to Fire Chief Mike Reid. The city of Pelham broke ground on its new Fire...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hires three veterans as deputies
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed three veterans as new patrol deputies to the agency. The addition of the new officers was announced in an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 10 in anticipation of Veterans Day. “We...
Shelby Reporter
Kingwood Church to host Christmas movie night
ALABASTER – Kingwood Church is preparing to get people in the Christmas spirit with a free popcorn movie night. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. with a pre-show beginning at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host a free Christmas Movie Night for...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will celebrate World Ice Skating Day
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its World Ice Skating Day and set the date for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:45-9 p.m. World Ice Skating Day is dedicated to celebrating ice skating across the world in the form of a global festival. The various celebrations are supported by US Figure Skating, Learn to Skate USA and the International Skating Union.
Shelby Reporter
Humane Society hosts Bark in the Park in Alabaster
ALABASTER – Rain or shine, Shelby Humane was determined to give dogs and residents a fun time at its annual Bark in the Park. The event was held at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have this huge event every...
Shelby Reporter
Local students learn about career opportunities at annual Career Expo
NORTH SHELBY – Local students had an opportunity to learn about multiple career options at this year’s Equip Career Expo. The event was hosted by Equip on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Valleydale Church. “We had our fourth annual Career Expo,” Executive Director of Equip Services Blake Huynh said,...
Shelby Reporter
Food is peace: Getting to know the owners of Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis
Walking up to Dondi and Shell’s Food Oasis in Old Town Helena, the smell of good food hits you almost before you reach the building. The owners, couple Dion Williams and Shelley McDaniel, are hard at work preparing that day’s menu. As you approach the door, either Williams or McDaniel greets you with a smile and a friendly, “How are you?” before taking your order.
Comments / 0