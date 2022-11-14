ORANGE BEACH – Mayor Brian Puckett of the city of Helena has earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official after completing 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities. Puckett is a member of the 27th graduating class of Certified Municipal Officials and was recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Orange Beach, Alabama on Nov. 8.

