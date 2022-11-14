ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA9KF_0jAk6HD400

You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back.

The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see it on billboards. New this year, the jingle is in both English and Spanish.

For nearly two decades, Hillcrest and the Tulsa Health Department have been teaming up for this campaign.

Through a song and visuals aimed towards kids, "Don't Bug Me" is a reminder to practice safe health measures, like washing your hands and getting vaccines.

The face of the campaign is the mascot, Louie Achooie.

Now that the jingle is in Spanish too, organizers behind the campaign hope the message will reach more kids.

Another change, the lines in the jingle about social distancing and masking, which were added during the height of the pandemic, are now gone.

ER physician Dr. Jeff Johnson says flu cases are increasing across the country, along with cold and other respiratory viruses like RSV, especially in children.

He says a big reason people get sick during this season is due to the drop in temperatures.

"Really in the wintertime, we have colder weather. People are spending a lot more time indoors. Kids aren't spending as much time outside playing or at recess and really the kids tend to bring it home to their families,” Dr. Johnson said.

There are several free resources available, including a map to find clinics for shots.

You can find those HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Craft Time: Pumpkin Sun Catchers

TULSA, Okla. - Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away and many of our homes will be filled with family. On Wednesday, our crafty mom Courtnay Grider joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. and shared how to make Pumpkin Sun Catchers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City of Broken Arrow Prepares For Annual Christmas Event

The city of Broken Arrow is decking the halls and lighting its Christmas tree with its annual holiday tradition. Thursday’s event is the kick-off to a season of holiday activities downtown bringing the Christmas spirit to Broken Arrow. When you stroll down Main Street in the Rose District, you'll see wreaths hung on light poles leading to a giant Christmas tree in the plaza. With the tree lighting happening Thursday evening, the celebration includes live music, horse-drawn carriages, and an open ice rink.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Students Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Broken Arrow Public Schools is celebrating Native American Heritage month. The district's Indian Education Department hosted the event at the Oneta Ridge Middle School Tuesday night. There were traditional food and games, along with tribal crafts and presentations. Organizers say the event is vital to helping the district's three thousand tribal students and their families retain their history.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPS Board Delays Vote On New Boundary Lines

Time is running out for Tulsa Public Schools to approve new boundary lines for the school board. They postponed a vote on a new map in a special meeting on Wednesday. The boundary lines center solely on which school boards member represents you and your student. News On 6's Tatum...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder

A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Custody After Leading Police On Chase In Tulsa

A suspect who led Tulsa Police on a chase Wednesday is in custody, police said. Officers said they were dispatched to the area of 5500 S. Mingo Rd for a domestic disturbance call. Before officers arrived on the scene, they said they confirmed that the suspect, John Merchant, had a felony warrant. Officers said they knew then that he would be arrested for stalking the caller.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy