Hillcrest & THD Launch 'Don't Bug Me Campaign'

You’ve probably heard the jingle. The ‘Don't Bug Me’ campaign is back.

The Hillcrest HealthCare System and the Tulsa Health Department want to prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

You'll hear the "Don't Bug Me" campaign on TV and the radio and see it on billboards. New this year, the jingle is in both English and Spanish.

For nearly two decades, Hillcrest and the Tulsa Health Department have been teaming up for this campaign.

Through a song and visuals aimed towards kids, "Don't Bug Me" is a reminder to practice safe health measures, like washing your hands and getting vaccines.

The face of the campaign is the mascot, Louie Achooie.

Now that the jingle is in Spanish too, organizers behind the campaign hope the message will reach more kids.

Another change, the lines in the jingle about social distancing and masking, which were added during the height of the pandemic, are now gone.

ER physician Dr. Jeff Johnson says flu cases are increasing across the country, along with cold and other respiratory viruses like RSV, especially in children.

He says a big reason people get sick during this season is due to the drop in temperatures.

"Really in the wintertime, we have colder weather. People are spending a lot more time indoors. Kids aren't spending as much time outside playing or at recess and really the kids tend to bring it home to their families,” Dr. Johnson said.

There are several free resources available, including a map to find clinics for shots.

You can find those HERE.