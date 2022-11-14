ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump's Garbage Fire Florida Suit Against New York AG Lands In The Lap Of Pissed Off Federal Judge Who Just Sanctioned Him

Last week, US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks slapped sanctions on former president Trump and his lawyers for filing “a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him” masquerading as a lawsuit. The case involved a bizarre claim that Hillary Clinton conspired with former FBI Director James Comey and half of DC to gin up investigations of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison for Fentanyl crime after failure to report to probation officer

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison for crimes in relation to possession of Fentanyl. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on June 7, 2021, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Elgie C. Adkins, age 45 formerly of Scarbro, West Virginia, after Adkins had failed to report to his probation officer in relation to a previously issued felony conviction.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy