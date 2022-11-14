Read full article on original website
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive
A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
FOX2now.com
EPA meeting about contaminated water concerns in St. Charles this evening
St. Charles City locals are gathering Thursday night to discuss concerns about contaminated water. EPA meeting about contaminated water concerns in …. St. Charles City locals are gathering Thursday night to discuss concerns about contaminated water. Better Business Bureau shares potential scams with …. Better Business Bureau shares potential scams...
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officers dive into cold water to save driver, firefighter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained body camera footage showing the moment two St. Louis County officers dove into cold water Monday afternoon to save a driver and a firefighter. Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, that footage shows first responders at the scene of a truck...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
mycouriertribune.com
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Lost dog won’t stray from North County Police Cooperative
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found a dog Tuesday, and they have not been able to find him a home. The animal seems domesticated and is friendly. But, the dog is not chipped and has no collar. At one point, officers tried to release the dog, hoping it […]
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution of Kevin Johnson
A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.
Maria Keena looks back on her mom's career as a St. Louis City police officer
Since St. Louis County is taking this week to celebrate 50 years since women officers were first allowed to patrol by themselves, KMOX decided to look back on some of the women police officers in our lives. Maria Keena shares her mom’s stories.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
UPDATE: Police find elderly man who disappeared after leaving St. Louis County restaurant
85-year-old Donald Becker has dementia. Police say he was last seen at Rizzo’s Restaurant around 4 Wednesday afternoon.
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
