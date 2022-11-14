ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon approves annexation, sets stage for hospice center on Technology Drive

A proposed 9,242-square-foot hospice center and a separate 3,016-square-foot office building, along with required parking spaces, moved a step closer to becoming reality in O’Fallon. At its meeting on Nov. 14, the O’Fallon City Council unanimously voted to approve a bill (No. 7493) authorizing the voluntary annexation of property...
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2now.com

EPA meeting about contaminated water concerns in St. Charles this evening

St. Charles City locals are gathering Thursday night to discuss concerns about contaminated water. EPA meeting about contaminated water concerns in …. St. Charles City locals are gathering Thursday night to discuss concerns about contaminated water. Better Business Bureau shares potential scams with …. Better Business Bureau shares potential scams...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles

Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

