Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire
Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
wtae.com
Man charged in stabbing death of grandfather in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges, including homicide, after the stabbing death of his 65-year-old grandfather in West Mifflin, according to a criminal complaint. Robert Anger, who is also charged with tampering with evidence and burglary, was taken into custody Thursday, police said. Allegheny County...
Jeannette man on trial for attempted homicide denies shooting at neighbor
A Jeannette man told a jurors Wednesday he fired a BB gun and set off a firecracker during an altercation with a neighbor. Westmoreland County prosecutors contend Dale Shaw used a rifle and fired at least one round that struck a home next door as his neighbor recorded video of the incident.
Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.
Suspect arrested in Swissvale shooting
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to police, 34-year-old Lawrence Brock turned himself in to police on Wednesday. RELATED: Woman shot in the arm in SwissvaleOn Tuesday night, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street and when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Throughout the course of the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspect was 34-year-old, Lawrence Brock. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and firearms violations. Brock is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.
Police: Man charged with homicide, accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.Police were called to a home along Southern Avenue on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of the victims told police that his brother, identified as 31-year-old Javon Taylor, broke into his and his father's home and grabbed a knife. Taylor is accused of stabbing the two men. One of them men, identified as 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, who died at the hospital. The other man was last reported to be in critical condition.According to police paperwork and court records, Taylor fled the scene of the stabbing, but was taken into custody a short time later approximately eight blocks away at a laundromat. Police say that while being interviewed, Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was 'frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.'Taylor is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assaukt, burglary, and reckless endangerment. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Arrested In City Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following a search of a residence in the City of Butler earlier this week by police. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Local school bus driver accused of hitting student with special needs
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local school bus driver is accused of hitting a student with special needs. 11 News was in court today and found out there is surveillance video that captured the whole encounter on the school bus. That will be a key piece of evidence that...
Arrest warrant issued after woman shot in Swissvale
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant was issued after a woman was shot in the arm Tuesday night in Swissvale. Lawrence Brock, 34, is facing charges including aggravated assault after a woman was shot while standing outside a bar in the 2000 block of Noble Street around 9:53 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon police officer sues, says he was turned down for promotion because of race
A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a Black police officer accuses the North Huntingdon police of retaliating against him because he complained of racist behavior in the department. Albert P. Carson II is suing North Huntingdon Township and former township manager Jeffrey Silka for claims including failure to promote, retaliation,...
wtae.com
‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss
PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
wtae.com
Ohio police arrest suspect in death of man found along Lawrence County road
A man wanted in connection with the death of a man found in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been arrested in Ohio. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was taken into custody in Columbus. He is currently in the Franklin County Ohio Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Henry...
wtae.com
Suspect turns himself in after woman was shot in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man is in police custody after a woman was shot in Swissvale. Lawrence J. Brock, 34, of Swissvale turned himself into police Wednesday. Brock is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person and carrying a firearm with a license, among other charges. Allegheny...
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
New Castle man charged with attempted possession of cocaine
A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Death in Young Twp., Crystal Meth Found During Woman’s DUI Arrest
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unattended Death in Young Township. PSP Punxsutawney was notified of an unattended death at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, near Poerio Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police say the victim is an...
wtae.com
Butler County church looking for stolen van
PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking to identify male in connection with downtown homicide
Pittsburgh's Violent Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the man in photos released Thursday. Police say they're looking to speak with him in connection to a deadly shooting. That shooting happened back on Oct. 3 on Maddock Place at Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Police say he frequents...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
wtae.com
23-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first degree murder in Morgantown, West Virginia. The warrant for Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was issued after a vehicle was found having gone off...
