ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Billie Anne Cork Clevenger

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934, to Fred and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Minetta Jewelle Lewis

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Minetta Jewelle Lewis, 89, of Lost Creek, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022. She passed at Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, where she was living under the loving care of Sherry Sellers.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

David Carlyle Clay

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, Nove…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Laura Beth Wamsley Caddell

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Cruel cancer unexpectedly took the life of 43-year-old Laura Beth Wamsley Caddell on November 14, 2022. A resident of Charleston, SC, Laura was born on March 4, 1979, and grew up in Williamstown, WV, where she was a Golden Horseshoe winner and an honors student who graduated from Williamstown High School in 1997 and Marshall University in 2001. Offered an opportunity to study at Oxford, England, her junior year, she chose to stay at Marshall so as not to disrupt her progress toward graduating as scheduled in 2001.
CHARLESTON, SC
WVNews

Cinda Marie Forinash

JANE LEW- Cinda Marie Forinash, 71, of Ireland, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, following an extended illness. Cinda was born in Erie, PA, on November 8, 1951, a daughter of the late Glen McClelland and Marion McClelland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Tressler.
IRELAND, WV
WVNews

Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicks off season of giving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicked off their season of giving Thursday by presenting donations to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Association Shop with A Deputy program; The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner; and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. Kiwanis will continue their giving by donating to...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

The torch has been passed from James Gmiter to Tomas Rimac

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There exists within college football the same type of life cycle as exists in the real world and it is exhibiting itself as we converse today in the West Virginia University football program. We could be talking about the dismissing of the athletic director...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Huggins, WVU announce enrollment of Jose Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At midday on a cold Wednesday, the doors to West Virginia’s basketball facility came open and welcomed in not only what is hoped to be the missing piece in this year’s still-unbeaten basketball team but the blueprint for future respect. Behind him...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grantsville Lions feed the hungry

GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Lions recently set up a table at the Casselman Market to collect non-perishable food and donations for the Grantsville food pantry at the Highland Thrift Store. Collected were 67 food items and $226.65 in donations, and all items and donations went to the food pantry.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Mountain Lions Club will be holding their annual fall Buckwheat Cake and Sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Maple Spring Family Life Center. A bake sale will be offered. Pre-orders for fresh sausage are $4 per pound. These may be made by calling 304-735-5483, 304-735-5228, or 304-735-5831. Dinners are $10 for adults; $5 for children.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Judge pauses testimony in Preston murder trial

KINGWOOD — The judge called a halt to testimony Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather but said the trial will resume Friday, Nov. 18. Preston Judge Steve Shaffer interrupted Assistant Prosecutor Megan Fields' questioning of Michelle Heath, the fiancee of Zachary Craig Saunders, who is accused of killing John Uphold, 63, on March , 2021.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy