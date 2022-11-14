Read full article on original website
Billie Anne Cork Clevenger
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934, to Fred and...
Minetta Jewelle Lewis
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Minetta Jewelle Lewis, 89, of Lost Creek, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022. She passed at Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, where she was living under the loving care of Sherry Sellers.
David Carlyle Clay
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, Nove…
Laura Beth Wamsley Caddell
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Cruel cancer unexpectedly took the life of 43-year-old Laura Beth Wamsley Caddell on November 14, 2022. A resident of Charleston, SC, Laura was born on March 4, 1979, and grew up in Williamstown, WV, where she was a Golden Horseshoe winner and an honors student who graduated from Williamstown High School in 1997 and Marshall University in 2001. Offered an opportunity to study at Oxford, England, her junior year, she chose to stay at Marshall so as not to disrupt her progress toward graduating as scheduled in 2001.
Cinda Marie Forinash
JANE LEW- Cinda Marie Forinash, 71, of Ireland, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, following an extended illness. Cinda was born in Erie, PA, on November 8, 1951, a daughter of the late Glen McClelland and Marion McClelland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Tressler.
Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicks off season of giving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicked off their season of giving Thursday by presenting donations to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Association Shop with A Deputy program; The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner; and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. Kiwanis will continue their giving by donating to...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Health discusses RSV, immunization Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Health held a regular session on Thursday to go over department reports, which included discussions of both RSV and immunization. In the clinical report, health officer Dr. Nancy Joseph discussed testing and immunization traffic.
The torch has been passed from James Gmiter to Tomas Rimac
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There exists within college football the same type of life cycle as exists in the real world and it is exhibiting itself as we converse today in the West Virginia University football program. We could be talking about the dismissing of the athletic director...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
Huggins, WVU announce enrollment of Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At midday on a cold Wednesday, the doors to West Virginia’s basketball facility came open and welcomed in not only what is hoped to be the missing piece in this year’s still-unbeaten basketball team but the blueprint for future respect. Behind him...
Grantsville Lions feed the hungry
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Lions recently set up a table at the Casselman Market to collect non-perishable food and donations for the Grantsville food pantry at the Highland Thrift Store. Collected were 67 food items and $226.65 in donations, and all items and donations went to the food pantry.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Mountain Lions Club will be holding their annual fall Buckwheat Cake and Sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Maple Spring Family Life Center. A bake sale will be offered. Pre-orders for fresh sausage are $4 per pound. These may be made by calling 304-735-5483, 304-735-5228, or 304-735-5831. Dinners are $10 for adults; $5 for children.
WVU Basketball Mo Wague.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — Wes…
Judge pauses testimony in Preston murder trial
KINGWOOD — The judge called a halt to testimony Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather but said the trial will resume Friday, Nov. 18. Preston Judge Steve Shaffer interrupted Assistant Prosecutor Megan Fields' questioning of Michelle Heath, the fiancee of Zachary Craig Saunders, who is accused of killing John Uphold, 63, on March , 2021.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Kylee Blacksten Winthrop Postgame 11/17/22
West Virginia's Kylee Blacksten says she "has had a blast" in transferring to WVU, and enjoyed the environment with thousands of elementary school students in attendance at the win over Winthrop. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
Valley HealthCare System receives $4 million grant to expand mental health services
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, Valley HealthCare System of North Central West Virginia received a $4 million grant that will help expand mental health services throughout the region. The grant, given to Valley through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will give the...
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
