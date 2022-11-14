Candace Parker announced that she intends to play in the 2023 WNBA season, her 16th in the league, she told The Athletic on Monday. "Right now, yeah, I'm game," Parker, 36, told The Athletic on a podcast published Wednesday. "Let's see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO