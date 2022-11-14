ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site

Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy