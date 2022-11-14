Read full article on original website
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
Sumter County educational leaders come together to discuss relationship between education, workforce development
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The first-ever Sumter State of Education featured nine panelists from different public, private and higher educational entities around the county. Hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, the goal was to start the conversation around education and workforce development. Lefford Fate with the city...
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
Rotary Club of Orangeburg puts dictionaries in the hands of 900 third graders
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Orangeburg Morning's literacy project put dictionaries in the hands of 900 children this year. It's part of the club's literacy project, which aims to give a dictionary to each third grader in the Orangeburg County School District. “Third graders, I think...
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site
Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
New memorial honors Sumter's missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
Sumter resident working on plan to open all boys charter school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Efforts to bring a new charter school in Sumter County are underway for one local resident. Reggie Evans hopes to open an all-boys school called Grace Academy of Excellence. "I was blessed, and the only thing to do is to be a blessing," Evans shared. That's...
Lexington Community Garden feeds thousands in need across the Midlands, gearing up for holidays
LEXINGTON, S.C. — For three years now, a group of Lexington residents focused on giving back have come together to feed those in need through a community garden. Their fall crops will feed families this holiday season. Over six acres worth of land is all purposed for good. Azmi...
Gov. McMaster to hold annual ‘Carolighting’ at the Statehouse on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting at the Statehouse on Sunday. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Gov. McMaster. “It is the ideal way […]
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
