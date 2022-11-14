ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tuesday, November 15

On today's newscast: Democrat Adam Frisch joined Colorado's newest members of congress for orientation yesterday in case he wins CD3, Pitkin and Eagle counties are warning of a sharp rise in local and state levels of respiratory illness, The Farm Collaborative is holding its annual community meal share tomorrow, Aspen local Weston Boyles is at COP27 with his Ríos to Rivers organization, and more.
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change

Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
48 thousand UCLA graduate student workers go on strike

It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
