ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 3 hours ago. UVM Health...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills

Killington slopes get FIS greenlight for World Cup races. A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly

Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Multiple Vote Recounts Sought In NH

Over 30 candidates in New Hampshire had asked a vote recount before yesterday’s 5 p.m. deadline to submit a request. As of late afternoon the Secretary of State’s office reported getting requests in 28 House races, two state Senate races and one for register of deeds in Hillsborough County. Manchesterinklink.com reports a spokesperson in the Secretary of State’s office said recounts began yesterday morning and could possibly continue over the weekend and into next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
universalhub.com

Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly

In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
BEVERLY, MA
thebobcatprowl.com

First Openly Trans Man Elected for Governor

New Hampshire has elected their first openly trans governor, claiming a victory for trans people everywhere. 26-year-old James Roesener will serve in the 22nd house district, ward 8 in Concord. “I believe that it is imperative that all individuals have the ability to thrive in New Hampshire. We need a...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy