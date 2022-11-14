Read full article on original website
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding
When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 3 hours ago. UVM Health...
Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
Thursday Weathercast
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills
Killington slopes get FIS greenlight for World Cup races. A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
Plant thought extinct in Vermont since 1908 rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — For the second time this year, a plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered by a keen observer. Last month, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club discovered three clumps of purple crowberry, am alpine shrub that has not been documented in Vermont since 1908.
Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone From New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Multiple Vote Recounts Sought In NH
Over 30 candidates in New Hampshire had asked a vote recount before yesterday’s 5 p.m. deadline to submit a request. As of late afternoon the Secretary of State’s office reported getting requests in 28 House races, two state Senate races and one for register of deeds in Hillsborough County. Manchesterinklink.com reports a spokesperson in the Secretary of State’s office said recounts began yesterday morning and could possibly continue over the weekend and into next week.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire using data from OSHA.
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly
In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
First Openly Trans Man Elected for Governor
New Hampshire has elected their first openly trans governor, claiming a victory for trans people everywhere. 26-year-old James Roesener will serve in the 22nd house district, ward 8 in Concord. “I believe that it is imperative that all individuals have the ability to thrive in New Hampshire. We need a...
