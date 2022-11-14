Read full article on original website
Skunk in Wichita Falls tests positive for rabies
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The skunk was reportedly found in a backyard on the southwest side of Wichita Falls. This would be the...
Don’t forget about seniors during Thanksgiving
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, and while it’s great to catch up with friends and family, elderly loved ones often feel forgotten or not included in the mix. While that’s not the intention, it is something to be aware of....
Beloved Wichita Falls holiday tradition returning soon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Next week, MSU will light up for the holiday season once again, as officials prepare for the opening ceremony of the Fantasy of Lights. It all starts Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., with holiday music playing in the Hardin Tower and Santa Claus is also expected to make the […]
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
Salvation Army needs Red Kettle Volunteers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are looking to give back this holiday season, bell ringing is a great way. The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle campaign starts in November and runs through Christmas Eve. The tradition started in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain wanted to provide...
Home-schooled students participate in Crashworks art experience
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few home-schooled students had a chance to experience art in a unique way on Wednesday. A group of 3rd and 4th graders spent part of their day at Crashworks STEAM Studio and Makerspace in downtown Wichita Falls, learning about different styles of art. On...
City of Wichita Falls releases Thanksgiving trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Non-emergency city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal trash pickup up will...
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls
Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
Rabies in Wichita Falls, first case for 2022
The first case of Rabies for 2022 in Wichita Falls was announced Wednesday night by the City of Wichita Falls in a press release.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights returns Nov. 21
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights will kick off on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.
Comedian Joe Gatto to perform in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A comedian known for his hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index” will host a show in Wichita Falls on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Joe Gatto will perform at Memorial Auditorium at 8 p.m. that day. Tickets will go...
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Faith Mission ready to help as cold weather arrives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the drop in temperatures, a Wichita Falls shelter is gearing up to welcome those who need temporary shelter or a place to call home while they get back on their feet. Faith Mission is doing its best to keep people warm this week. Hot...
Milder for Thursday then COLD for Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will warm up a little on Thursday with southwesterly winds and highs getting pretty close to 60 by the afternoon. The small warm-up won’t last long with the arrival of a strong front late Thursday night. Look for north winds, cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 30s to near 40 on Friday. We may see a few flakes of snow here and there late Friday night and very early Saturday, but no issues are expected. Warmer weather starts moving back in early next week with our next chance for rain perhaps on Monday.
Wichita Falls makes list of housing markets that fall ‘under the radar’—but offer housing deals
The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen "under the radar" as the housing market heats up.
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
