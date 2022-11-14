Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Pittsburgh City Council to reject Gainey's proposal to control cable bureau, print shop
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said council would reject Mayor Ed Gainey’s proposal to move the city’s cable bureau and print shop under control of the Mayor’s Office. When he released his preliminary 2023 budget, Gainey said he would like to see changes to...
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Pittsburgh preparing for Light Up Night amid safety concerns
PITTSBURGH — The lights are up and ready to be lit for the annual Pittsburgh tradition of Light Up Night. “It used to be a tradition, we’d always come down when our kids were little and we were thinking about coming back again for this weekend,” said Greg Magnus.
Plans unveiled for shuttered Shadyside Giant Eagle property
A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, additional retailers and restaurants and over 200 new housing units to Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. The development, owned by O’Hara Township-based ECHO Realty, is proposed for a site on Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street that had previously housed a Giant Eagle.
wtae.com
Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show returning to North Park
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County's holiday drive-in laser show is returning to North Park for the third year, the county announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon, with the first show set for Dec. 9. The 45-minute light show is synchronized with holiday music and allows families...
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Pitt News
Faculty, students complain about decade-long parking waitlist, lack of available spots on campus
Helen Jarosz, an administrative assistant at Barco Law Library, stayed on Pitt’s parking services waitlist for 13 years before she received her parking spot in 2017. “I’ve worked at Pitt for 38 years,” Jarosz said. “If there’s one lesson I’ve learned working here, it’s that Pitt works on its own timeline.”
Woman sues Airbnb for injuries in North Side party shooting
A Pittsburgh woman injured when she jumped from a second-story window to flee gunfire during an April 16 party on the North Side is suing Airbnb for negligence. She filed her lawsuit, which also seeks damages from the Pittsburgh-based owners of the rental property, on Wednesday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.
wtae.com
Firefighters and paramedics called to construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport
Firefighters and paramedics responded to a construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday. A spokesperson said there was a partial trench collapse at the airport's new terminal worksite. One worker was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. "Work on the construction site is continuing and airport operations...
wtae.com
Edgewood's police chief will soon mark 50 years in law enforcement
An Allegheny County police chief is about to mark an incredible milestone: 50 years in law enforcement. In April, Robert Payne will have spent half a century in law enforcement, longer if you count his time as a military police officer in the 60s. But it was 1973 when Payne...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Renovated Row House on South Side Flats
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This completely renovated home, by Thomas O. Gray Architects LLC, is situated on an extra-large lot with four covered parking spaces. Inside is 2,600+ square feet of living space. Enter through double doors to an open first floor featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen includes leathered granite countertops, high-end Beko stainless appliances and a custom-made wooden range hood. The mudroom provides easy access to a private back patio and parking. A custom steel banister leads to the second floor. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, large bright windows, a decorative fireplace, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with radiant heat floors. There is a full bathroom in the hall, a laundry hookup and a second bedroom. A second primary suite expands the full third level with a bonus open office/den, wet bar, a full bedroom and bathroom plus a rooftop deck with beautiful views. It’s an easy commute to Downtown and universities. Open House from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
Pittsburgh Public School board member Kevin Carter won't seek re-election
After serving two terms, Pittsburgh Public Schools board member Kevin Carter announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election. Carter, 33, was the youngest person ever elected to the school board when he took office in December 2015. He replaced longtime incumbent Mark Brently in PPS District 8, which includes the North Side, the Hill District, Downtown, Beltzhoover and parts of Knoxville. PPS board members are elected officials who do not earn a salary.
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
wtae.com
Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical that is a byproduct of the process used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the...
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
