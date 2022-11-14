ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NorthcentralPA.com

Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker

Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon.  If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?

(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Shapiro, Davis Discuss Transition, Say Pennsylvania is Well-Positioned for Success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Austin Davis, discussed transition efforts alongside Governor Tom Wolf. Wednesday’s transition announcements come just over a week after Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race by a margin of over 700,000 votes....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Austin Davis will make history as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is about to have a new lieutenant governor. Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis ran alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro. Davis called the results of the 2022 governor's race historic and humbling. He was elected the first black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history. "I believe representation matters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thisislowermerion.com

Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race

The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

