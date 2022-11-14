Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Democrats Win Control of Pennsylvania State House After Picking Up 12 Seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House for the first time in more than a decade. (Photo: The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will have a new party in charge of the state House come January. Photo credit: Amanda Berg) Article by Stephen Caruso of...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
Democrats appear to have flipped the Pennsylvania House, may be short votes to pick a speaker
Pennsylvania Democrats almost certainly gained narrow control of the state House of Representatives, unexpectedly winning at least 102 of the chamber's 203 seats and erasing the Republicans' 23-seat advantage. There are still two seats in suburban Philadelphia that have not been called, but Democrats lead in one — and they only need one to have a one-seat majority in the House, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The Democratic leaders of the House claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon. If Democrats win one or both seats, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (pictured) should be on track to become Pennsylvania's first-ever female House speaker. But it's a...
abc27.com
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
wnynewsnow.com
Shapiro, Davis Discuss Transition, Say Pennsylvania is Well-Positioned for Success
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Austin Davis, discussed transition efforts alongside Governor Tom Wolf. Wednesday’s transition announcements come just over a week after Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race by a margin of over 700,000 votes....
WGAL
Austin Davis will make history as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is about to have a new lieutenant governor. Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis ran alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro. Davis called the results of the 2022 governor's race historic and humbling. He was elected the first black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history. "I believe representation matters...
After a stroke, Pa.’s John Fetterman becomes a powerful voice for the disabled
In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger John Fetterman surprised many when he agreed to a debate with his Republican challenger. Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke he had five months prior, had avoided the debate circuit.
thisislowermerion.com
Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race
The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
Tom Wolf’s Pa. climate program awaits court decision after GOP, industry challenge
The future of Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program is in the hands of Commonwealth Court. The court heard arguments in two cases Wednesday on whether the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is constitutional. Attorneys for industry groups and Republican state lawmakers, who oppose Pennsylvania joining RGGI, said it is...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
abc27.com
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14...
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He recorded...
MSNBC
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices in Pennsylvania
DNR said investigators used advanced "surveillance techniques" to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.
lafayette.edu
In the media: Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong
Prof. John Kincaid interviewed by WFMZ-69 News about what influenced the results of the midterm elections Twitter. WFMZ-69 News asked John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service, about key takeaways from Tuesday’s midterms elections. In the Nov. 10 report, he cited the...
Comments / 3