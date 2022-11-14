Read full article on original website
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
Santa coming to town for Holiday Lights Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to line the streets of downtown Springfield to take in all the splendor of the Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade!. This 72-year-old Capital City tradition kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade is part of DSI's Old Capitol Holiday Walks.
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
Donate vehicles to help kids of RMHC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday, Nov. 15 was National Vehicle Donation Day. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), including RMHC of Central Illinois, shared the impact vehicle donations can make on seriously ill children and families within their community. Funds from donated cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, and other...
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
Dolly Parton reading program kicks off in Piatt County
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids in Piatt County are starting a love for books early following the kick-off Friday at Allerton Library of the "Dolly Parton Imagination Library" program. The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois helped bring the initiative to Piatt County so families can receive books and...
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
Springfield Police to get new rides
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is set to get a new fleet of patrol cars after delays caused by the pandemic. Aldermen passed two ordinances, the first is to purchase seven hybrid interceptors for nearly $350,000. The second approved $142,000 to an ordinance that was passed...
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
Spruce up your coffee routine with this Smart Owl Coffee recipe
Springfield, IL — Smart Owl Coffee offers everything you need to enjoy a great brew. Be sure to check out their website to learn more fun Coffee recipes, purchase products, and more. Use promo code TV20 for 20% off. Click here for more information.
Springfield Park District closing golf courses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Park District is closing golf courses due to the current weather conditions. All Springfield Park Districts golf courses will be closed through Sunday. The park district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Nov. 21. All pro shops will be open for purchases from...
City of Springfield prepares for snow
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With a snowfall coming on Monday, the city of Springfield is already preparing. Springfield is already getting ready to make roads safer for drivers. According to the Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, they have already started brining roads, bridges, and steeper roads. He said...
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
Bond denied for man charged with murder in I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The auburn man who has been charged with murder has been denied bond. Shane Woods is charged with six separate counts, including first degree murder. Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on i-55 which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Woods...
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
Lawmakers to tackle SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are headed back to Springfield this week, as the Illinois General Assembly is set to begin their fall veto session. One thing that's a top issue heading into this week is the SAFE-T Act and the issue of cashless bail. Many lawmakers, state's attorneys,...
Man fled from police before deadly I-55 crash, state's attorney says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
