ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

'We Had Everything We Wanted, We Just Didn't Finish': Ole Miss Receiver Malik Heath Reflects on Loss to Alabama

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmUxL_0jAk4ZvK00

Ole Miss receiver Malik Heath had another productive game on Saturday despite losing to Alabama.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels suffered a tough 30-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend, ending their 14-game win streak at home and chances of an SEC Championship appearance all in one fell swoop.

It looked like the Rebels had a shot at taking down the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2015 at halftime, but the Ole Miss offense failed to find the endzone in the fourth quarter. All Alabama had to do was kick two field goals to take control of the game.

Ole Miss receiver Malik Heath was a big reason why the game was in the Rebels' favor for three quarters as he led the team in receiving yards for the second time this fall with 123. Heath spoke with reporters about his performance and what was working for him versus Alabama.

"Just great throws and great ball placement with the back shoulder fades," Malik told reporters. "Coach [Kiffin] told me throughout the week that I need to be ready to make a play. [Alabama's] right side corner has been weak all year, so we just have to be ready to play ball."

The Jackson, Miss., native was ready to answer the call and made a handful of drive-extending catches on Saturday. Heath and his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, were on the same page for the entire game until the Rebels' last offensive drive. Dart completely missed the senior wideout in the red zone as the two appeared to have a miscommunication.

Heath explained what happened on his final target of the game.

"I tried to go outside [first], ended up slipping back inside, me and the quarterback just weren't connected right there," Heath said. "That's my fault, I should've taken the outside release."

Ole Miss has struggled to finish games offensively all year, and that trend continued against Alabama. Heath gave his honest opinion about the Rebels' fourth-quarter struggles.

"In my opinion, I think we had everything we wanted; we just didn't finish," Heath said. "When you're at the 15-yard line getting ready to beat Alabama, you have to finish that. We're getting everything we want and driving the ball down the field; we're just not finishing drives."

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football

Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries

Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
American Songwriter

How Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight” Became a Foul-Mouthed College Football Tradition

In between “Roll Tides,” winning or losing, the 1983 Alabama classic “Dixieland Delight” can be heard blaring in the fourth quarter and shouted from a sea of crimson at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s a tradition that has endured for what feels like the dawn of college football. But how did a country song about the state of Tennessee become a tradition among the Crimson Tide? The answer: No one really knows. It just makes sense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'

Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy