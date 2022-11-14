ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Geri Warrick
3d ago

We all need help with food n heating. Even the workin class,we dont qualify for help because we r just over the limit. Inflation hurts everyone

shalena jones
3d ago

You say go get a job, have you ever worked paycheck to paycheck with inflation?You need a really good paying position to keep up with inflation. There’s not an abundance of them. Smh 🤦‍♀️

Matthew R Oyster
3d ago

At my new job I had 5 people get job interviews they all blew it off just so they could keep food stamps and govt assistance. And my new job pays pretty good. I say stop increasing food stamps it is part of the issue because some people would rather get the help so they don’t have to work.

