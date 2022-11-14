Read full article on original website
Geri Warrick
3d ago
We all need help with food n heating. Even the workin class,we dont qualify for help because we r just over the limit. Inflation hurts everyone
Reply(5)
55
shalena jones
3d ago
You say go get a job, have you ever worked paycheck to paycheck with inflation?You need a really good paying position to keep up with inflation. There’s not an abundance of them. Smh 🤦♀️
Reply(6)
22
Matthew R Oyster
3d ago
At my new job I had 5 people get job interviews they all blew it off just so they could keep food stamps and govt assistance. And my new job pays pretty good. I say stop increasing food stamps it is part of the issue because some people would rather get the help so they don’t have to work.
Reply(10)
17
Related
WGAL
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
Payments up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
local21news.com
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
local21news.com
New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
Pennsylvania’s share of Walmart opioid settlement to top $100M
Walmart on Tuesday announced a $3.1 billion plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies. The proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
WGAL
Department of aging providing support for older primary caregivers
The opioid crisis has impacted thousands of Pennsylvanians and has left many children without parents to care for them, which leaves their grandparents as primary caregivers. The state department of aging wants older Pennsylvanians who may be the primary caregiver for a relative's child to know help is available. The...
yourerie
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child …. As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu,...
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks.
local21news.com
A.G. Shapiro announces settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is announcing details of a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. Walmart has to pay an estimated $120 Million to fund treatment resources in Pennsylvania. The company was accused of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions, which attorney generals from several states...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania to spend $100 million on mental health treatment, worker recruitment
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to spend $100 million on behavioral health, and a commission advised that the money go toward workforce development, service expansion, and criminal justice. So says a report from the Behavioral Health Commission, established in 2022 by Act 54 to figure out how best...
After a stroke, Pa.’s John Fetterman becomes a powerful voice for the disabled
In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger John Fetterman surprised many when he agreed to a debate with his Republican challenger. Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke he had five months prior, had avoided the debate circuit.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
abc27.com
Wolf Administration raising awareness of grandparents raising grandchildren
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is raising awareness for its resources available to grandparents raising grandchildren. State officials say the overdose epidemic has caused more grandparents to fill the role of parents in Pennsylvania. It is estimated that around half a million children live in households headed...
Comments / 73