Pennsylvania State

New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
Central PA plays a big role in new Senate leadership

Harrisburg, PA — With a brand new leadership team in place for Senate Republicans, Central Pennsylvania members are set to play a very important role. “Pennsylvania could do so much better on how we do things and how it affects Pennsylvania's growth economically but also demographically,” said Senator Scott Martin, (R) newly elected Senate Appropriations Chairman.
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
Democrats take balance of power in PA State House

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. On Thursday afternoon, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats 102 seats. There is still one race left to be decided. This is...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
SACRAMENTO, CA

