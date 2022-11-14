Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Seven Ways To Prepare for a Product Launch
So, how are you going to put your products in the hands of thousands of happy shoppers? If you're prepping for a product launch, follow these seven tips to improve your chances of making sales right out of the gate.
WhatsApp Debuts Business Search Feature
Meta announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) that it has launched a new business search feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to search for businesses by name or category. The feature is live in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the U.K. with the latest WhatsApp update. Any company that has a WhatsApp business account will be visible to searches.
Engadget
DeviantArt is launching its own AI art generator
While not everyone's convinced that AI art is actual art, the generators used to whip them up are likely here to stay. DeviantArt is now getting into the space with a generator of its own called DreamUp, promising "safe and fair" generation for creators. The website says one of artists' main concerns about AI art is that their work may be used to train artificial intelligence models, which means the generator could spit out pieces in their style without their consent. In an attempt to give artists control over their work, DeviantArt is giving them the ability to choose whether or not the tool can use their style for direct inspiration.
Rare Adobe Black Friday deal returns for a limited time only
Adobe's getting the Black Friday party started early, with a mega deal on its popular Creative Cloud suite. Black Friday is almost upon us, but software giant Adobe has kicked things off early with a mega deal that cuts 40% off the price of it's popular Creative Cloud suite (opens in new tab) for anyone living in the UK and Europe. In the States it's not quite as much, with 25% knocked off the price (opens in new tab)– still a saving of $120 over the year.
Galaxy S23 series might get an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
Qualcomm confirmed the Galaxy S23 series would run on its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor even before launching the new System-on-Chip (SoC). The processor is now official, as Qualcomm unveiled the next-gen flagship SoC that will power future Android devices this week. While we’ll have to wait until next year...
newsnationnow.com
Apple launches emergency satellite feature for iPhone 14
(NewsNation) — IPhone users stuck off the grid will now be able to call for help in an emergency. Apple’s iPhone 14 will include the technology for users in the U.S. and Canada. The service will be available to users in France, Germany, Ireland and the UK in December.
The Try Guys Ink Video-Distribution Deal With Jellysmack (EXCLUSIVE)
The Try Guys are looking to grow their audience off YouTube via a multiyear deal with Jellysmack, a company that optimizes video content distribution on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat. In addition, Jellysmack has secured multiyear pacts with Kris Collins (Kallmekris), who has more than 47 million TikTok followers, making her one of the top 20 most-followed creators on the platform; vlogger and gamer Guava Juice, who has 16.9 million YouTube subscribers and produced an animated series for YouTube originals, and Manny Mua, a trailblazing YouTube beauty creator and entrepreneur. The Try Guys, who have 8 million YouTube subscribers, have been regrouping...
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
Xbox rolls out official support for Discord, Lightstream, and Streamlabs
Holy moly, there is a ton of stuff rolling out with the Xbox November update. In a blog post, Xbox announced that it is officially rolling out the Xbox November update today. In addition to launching official support for Discord, the company also rolled out streaming support for Streamlabs and Lightstream, a new Capture app, and a host of other features.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone After Attracting Players Worldwide: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Engadget
Google’s Live View AR search feature starts rolling out next week
Google is introducing a host of new features across its services. Starting with Maps, the company said on Thursday that it would begin rolling out its long-awaited . As the name suggests, the feature adds a search bar to the app’s augmented reality layer, making it easier to find and make your way to places like ATMs, restrooms and restaurants. Starting next week, the feature will begin rolling out in London, LA, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.
TechCrunch
Google rolls out new features across Maps, Search and Shopping
Starting today, users will be able to use Search to find their favorite dish at a restaurant near them. For example, you can search “truffle mac and cheese near me” to see which nearby restaurants carry the dish on their menu. Once you find a specific dish that you’re looking for, you can get more information about its price, ingredients and more.
