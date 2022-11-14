ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTOV 9

New family support center opens in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An open house took place Monday evening for a new family support center in Ohio County. The Ohio County Family Resource Network opened the new center funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The center is aimed at providing a safe and convenient location where families can receive community-based supports and services.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

With the masks off, rising RSV cases are a concern

WHEELING, W.Va. — After years of masking, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and flu were on the back burner. Now, as those protocols are relaxed, a rise in children with RSV is a concern. "Our pediatrics’ department has been overrun with RSV cases and our emergency room," said Cara Gazdik, director...
WTOV 9

The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County entities to benefit from grant

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Economic and Community Development Institute recently announced $2.14 million will be going back to Appalachian Main Street Districts that have felt the effects of the decline of the coal industry. One of the places that will benefit from the grant is Belmont County. “Some...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors

UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM. UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day. Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff. […]
WTOV 9

WV DHHR issues overdose warning for Northern Panhandle

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources posted an overdose warning Tuesday night for people in the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state to be aware of. But it doesn't seem to have hit yet. The warning suggested multiple counties including...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville's calendar full of activities during the holidays

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’re in or around Steubenville this holiday season, you’ll always be able to find something to do. It all begins on Nov. 22 when the city ‘Lights Up the Night,’ holds the 4th Street Fair, and brings back the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Documentary tells story of Weirton's Private Dulaney

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A special documentary premiered Wednesday in Weirton - "Where is Private Dulaney?”. The three-part series tells the story of Weirton native Leroy Dulaney, who went missing in 1979, and his family as they search for answers. The Plaza Theater in Weirton hosted the showing, one that...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Main Street Bank awards winners of annual Christmas Billboard design contest

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the time of year where Christmas artwork from middle schoolers is on display throughout the valley. The contest is open to nine area middle schools. Each school received $500 for their art program and each winning student received a $50 gift card, a trophy, and tickets for their families to attend the Symphony on Ice.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
smhsargus.com

Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals

This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
WTOV 9

County-owned building in Belmont County closer to wrecking ball

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For years, the Belmont County Commission has been trying to demolish the Belmont County building and grounds structure. With an approval for a bid on asbestos removal, it's one step further in making that happen. “J.P. Dutton and I, we've been on the commission for...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV

