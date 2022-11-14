Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
New family support center opens in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An open house took place Monday evening for a new family support center in Ohio County. The Ohio County Family Resource Network opened the new center funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The center is aimed at providing a safe and convenient location where families can receive community-based supports and services.
WTOV 9
With the masks off, rising RSV cases are a concern
WHEELING, W.Va. — After years of masking, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and flu were on the back burner. Now, as those protocols are relaxed, a rise in children with RSV is a concern. "Our pediatrics’ department has been overrun with RSV cases and our emergency room," said Cara Gazdik, director...
WTOV 9
The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WTOV 9
Friendship Room, Scaffidi's Restaurant teaming up for fundraiser banquet
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A local center of hope is in need of help this winter season. The Friendship Room is a nonprofit, focused on helping the immediate needs of others in Steubenville and across the Ohio Valley. Since the pandemic, the needs of the Friendship Room have tripled....
WTOV 9
Belmont County entities to benefit from grant
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Economic and Community Development Institute recently announced $2.14 million will be going back to Appalachian Main Street Districts that have felt the effects of the decline of the coal industry. One of the places that will benefit from the grant is Belmont County. “Some...
Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors
UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM. UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day. Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff. […]
WTOV 9
WV DHHR issues overdose warning for Northern Panhandle
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources posted an overdose warning Tuesday night for people in the Northern Panhandle and southern part of the state to be aware of. But it doesn't seem to have hit yet. The warning suggested multiple counties including...
WTOV 9
Steubenville's calendar full of activities during the holidays
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’re in or around Steubenville this holiday season, you’ll always be able to find something to do. It all begins on Nov. 22 when the city ‘Lights Up the Night,’ holds the 4th Street Fair, and brings back the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Jefferson County to give more than $1 million to Children's Home upgrades
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Many counties are still deciding what to do with their American Rescue Plan Act money. On Thursday, commissioners in Jefferson County announced some distributions. They granted Job and Family Services more than a million dollars for the Children’s home. "The Children’s Home is a...
WTOV 9
Documentary tells story of Weirton's Private Dulaney
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A special documentary premiered Wednesday in Weirton - "Where is Private Dulaney?”. The three-part series tells the story of Weirton native Leroy Dulaney, who went missing in 1979, and his family as they search for answers. The Plaza Theater in Weirton hosted the showing, one that...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Health District responds to report of rise in STDs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Health District is responding to a report that sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise. County Medical Director, Dr. Jane Culp, says it’s not only a local issue but a nationwide problem, one that has seen increased numbers in the last year.
connect-bridgeport.com
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
WTOV 9
Main Street Bank awards winners of annual Christmas Billboard design contest
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the time of year where Christmas artwork from middle schoolers is on display throughout the valley. The contest is open to nine area middle schools. Each school received $500 for their art program and each winning student received a $50 gift card, a trophy, and tickets for their families to attend the Symphony on Ice.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
WTOV 9
Will the holiday parade and Streetscape project be able to co-exist in the future?
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is a holiday staple in downtown Wheeling. But with current road conditions getting worse and construction projects upcoming, what does its future hold?. The 37-year tradition is important to the community, but with multiple road construction projects, being...
weelunk.com
Santa is Coming to Town Tonight at Wheeling’s Winter on the Plaza
While no one is quite sure how the holiday season got here so fast, it is undeniably upon us. Yuletide Guidelines and Principles, states that spreading holiday cheer is a public service, and the City of Wheeling is going big, kicking it off with:. Live music. A bounce slide. Arts...
smhsargus.com
Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals
This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
WTOV 9
County-owned building in Belmont County closer to wrecking ball
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — For years, the Belmont County Commission has been trying to demolish the Belmont County building and grounds structure. With an approval for a bid on asbestos removal, it's one step further in making that happen. “J.P. Dutton and I, we've been on the commission for...
WTOV 9
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
