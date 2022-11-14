Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Chmura Named Northern Michigan Interim Football Coach
Northern Michigan University Athletic Director Rick Comley has named current offensive coordinator Dylan Chmura (pronounced CHUM-er-AH) as interim head football coach following Kyle Nystrom’s resignation Monday (Nov. 14). Chmura will serve in the role until a new Wildcat head football coach is hired, which Comley says he anticipates will...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Bay College To Receive Another MiOSHA Grant For Safety Program
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) awarded 19 CET grants totaling $870,000 to promote worker safety and health across the state, particularly for small and medium-sized companies. Contact any of the following grantees if you are interested in free training underwritten by MIOSHA. They provide health and safety training in a variety of formats.
WLUC
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mountain’s Cavalieri Named Chief Engineer For Mackinac Bridge
It’s a changing of the guard at the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA): Assistant Bridge Engineer Cole Cavalieri will assume the role of chief bridge engineer, as current Chief Engineer Julie Neph retires after 30 years at the Authority. Neph, who has been with the MBA for most of her...
WLUC
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
WLUC
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell. We have reached out to the Delta County...
WLUC
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Portion Of Marquette’s Lakeshore Blvd. Closing Wednesday
The City of Marquette says that Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Pine Street and Fair Avenue, for storm structure cleaning on Wednesday, November 16. This project will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
WLUC
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has a new mayor. City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the city’s new mayor. The Marquette City Commission voted to approve Mayer four to three. Commissioner Sally Davis was also voted in as the new mayor pro tempore. Cody...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba After-School Program Gets Donation From Hannahville
The City of Escanaba Recreation Department accepted two grant awards from the Hannahville Indian Community for supporting the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center After School Program and the installation of new flooring at the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center. “Working with the Hannahville Indian Community and their continued support to the Recreation...
WLUC
Baraga County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing person case
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case in the Keweenaw Bay area, but very little information has been released. This is what TV6 has been able to confirm with investigators:. Investigators from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were searching around the...
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
WLUC
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a proposed daycare in a home on Prospect Street. During a public hearing Tuesday night, the commission heard from the applicant and a resident who brought up some concerns. The proposed daycare is in a home...
