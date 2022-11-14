ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 29

Related
Daily Voice

Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
READING, PA
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
WOLF

Man arrested after police seize more than 3 oz of meth

Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. (WOLF) — One man is locked up in Carbon County after police say they found him in possession of multiple ounces of methamphetamine. The Nesquehoning Police Department, Lansford Police Department, Carbon County Drug Task Force, PA Office of Attorney General, and US Marshals, conducted a joint operation to arrest 34-year-old Michael L. Curry.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say

Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
FOX 43

Homicide charges filed in connection to May beating

YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May. On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Murder of 13-year-old in South Lebanon Township still unsolved 9 months later

The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

State police investigate stolen EBT funds

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy