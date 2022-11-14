Read full article on original website
Lancaster County man arrested in Sheetz parking lot, facing multiple drug charges
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant. David Allen Kinser, 50, from East Cocalico Township was arrested by West Earl Township police officers after they were notified that the wanted fugitive on a federal warrant was at a Sheetz in Shaums Corner.
17-Year-Old Student Secretly Recorded Her Teachers In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl allegedly secretly recorded her teachers, authorities say. The unnamed student supposedly made the recording of her teachers at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center at 1730 Hans Herr Dr, Willow Street in October. The student has been charged with third-degree felonies for interception, disclosure or use of...
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of armed robber in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A $4,000 reward is being offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for an armed robbery. The robbery took place at Baral Jewelry on Derry Street in Swatara Township on November 10. If you have...
Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police
A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
3-year-old hit by car in Lancaster Co. taken to hospital, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On November 16, just before 11 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a reported pedestrian struck. An investigation led police to believe the 3-year-old entered the roadway from a nearby driveway on the southern...
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
Man arrested after police seize more than 3 oz of meth
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. (WOLF) — One man is locked up in Carbon County after police say they found him in possession of multiple ounces of methamphetamine. The Nesquehoning Police Department, Lansford Police Department, Carbon County Drug Task Force, PA Office of Attorney General, and US Marshals, conducted a joint operation to arrest 34-year-old Michael L. Curry.
3 charged after 35-year-old man killed by beating: DA
A York County grand jury recommended charges for three people connected to the spring assault on a “defenseless” man, who died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office. 35-year-old Zachary Young was assaulted on May 25, when he was found trespassing on a York property...
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Homicide charges filed in connection to May beating
YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May. On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
Employee charged with urinating in equipment used at water treatment plant: police
Police in Lancaster County have charged an employee of a water treatment plant after they discovered he had urinated into equipment, authorities announced. Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted police when concerns arose with water test results that were “misconstrued by deception and possible contamination,” on July 22, 201, police said.
Murder of 13-year-old in South Lebanon Township still unsolved 9 months later
The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
