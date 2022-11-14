Potent cold front brings snow to Panhandle, freeze across West Texas

A significant cold front that blew through the area over the weekend into Monday has brought some of the coldest temperatures that the High Plains has faced this season, bringing snow to the Panhandle and freezing temperatures to the Big Country and Concho Valley.

By Monday, the Panhandle saw several inches of snow as a result — close to 5 inches in some areas — and below-freezing temperatures across the remainder of the High Plains.

Lubbock

Aside from a few flurries around the city, Lubbock didn't experience a significant wintry mix by mid-day Monday, said Robert Barritt, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Lubbock.

The city did see its coldest temperatures of the season, dropping into the low 20s after recording its first freeze of the season Friday evening.

Heading into mid-week, temperatures will warm back up with highs in the mid- to upper-40s before warming even further into the mid- to upper-50s early next week.

Amarillo & Panhandle

While Amarillo only received a light dusting of snow, some parts of the Panhandle recorded nearly 5 inches of snow by mid-Monday, though snowfall continued lightly throughout the remainder of the day.

The northern Panhandle recorded temperatures as low as 14 degrees over the weekend, a forecaster with NWS Amarillo said. This is the lowest temperature the area has seen this fall.

Temperatures will warm slightly through Friday, when chances for snowfall increase again.

Abilene/San Angelo

While no wintry weather was recorded across the Big Country and Concho Valley, the area experienced its coldest weather of the season and saw its first freeze for the year, a meteorologist with NWS San Angelo said.

Meanwhile, Abilene saw a more significant impact of the cold front than San Angelo, dropping into the upper-20s over the weekend.

On the heels of the cold front pushing its way through West Texas, Abilene and San Angelo also faced wind gusts of up to 40 mph throughout the area and a chilly night into the mid-20s Tuesday morning.