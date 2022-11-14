ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTmky_0jAk2OFJ00
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and coach Josh McDaniels during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record.

Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have been by a touchdown or less, including Sunday's 25-20 loss to the equally disappointing Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday.

Those six defeats have been by a total of 26 points.

The Raiders hired McDaniels on Jan. 31 to replace interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who guided the team to a postseason berth in 2021. The previous head coach, Jon Gruden, was fired in October after he was found to have sent inflammatory emails.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis said. "I'm getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don't you expect him to fulfill the contract?"

The Review-Journal said McDaniels, 46, signed a four-year contract.

"I like Josh. I think he's doing a fantastic job. That's why I hired him," Davis told the newspaper. "We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness."

The Raiders had two coaches -- John Madden and Tom Flores, who combined to win three Super Bowls -- in the 19-season span from 1969-87. Since Flores' departure, the Raiders have made 17 head-coaching hires or promotions for interim head coaches in 35 seasons. The team lost in the Super Bowl following the 2002 season under head coach Bill Callahan.

They have just two playoff appearances -- both wild-card losses -- since.

When asked, Davis said he believes McDaniels can fill the job for the long term, replying, "Why wouldn't I?" --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success

Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches.
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Commanders not ready to make QB call

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

Bracing for blizzard, Bills cancel practice due to illness

Bracing for a blizzard warning with the potential to bring "historical snowfall" to Western New York in the next four days, the Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Wednesday due to an illness-related player shortage. Head coach Sean McDermott would not divulge specifics regarding the illness but had to change his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Exponent

Titans OL Ben Jones among starters ruled out vs. Pack

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (concussion) and kicker Randy Bullock (calf) are among four starters ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. The team on Wednesday also ruled out safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip). Backup safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring) has also been ruled out for the Week 11 opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Hobbled Rams, Saints enter survival mode

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season. The New Orleans Saints had a winning record in each of the last five seasons. Understandably high expectations ushered the franchises into the 2022 season. But as they prepare to meet Sunday in New Orleans, both the Rams (3-6) and the Saints (3-7) have been hampered significantly by injuries and desperately need a win if they hope to turn their seasons in a positive direction.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Exponent

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The injury is not season-ending, per the report. Goedert apparently suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he was yanked down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Jets take another shot at ending Patriots' hex

When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Exponent

Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft...
ARIZONA STATE
The Exponent

Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers

The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals.
HOUSTON, TX
The Exponent

Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster.
HOUSTON, TX
The Exponent

Titans at Packers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Green Bay Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak in stunning Dallas last week, while the Titans (6-3) also came from behind to beat Denver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Football fans in the Madison area don't have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers' Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL's Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy