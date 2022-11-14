Read full article on original website
Ascentra to offer $15,000 in scholarships
In 2023, Bettendorf-based Ascentra Credit Union will award a total of $15,000 in scholarships to 15 Ascentra student members to help offset costs of attending postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program. The program includes awards for three different types of students. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded...
Fighting hunger in Galesburg
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Farm & Fleet | Toyland
We are entering the season of giving and Santa could use some help making sure some local kids get presents this Christmas. The perfect place to find those special gifts–Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline. Find more information at FarmandFleet.com.
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
R.I. economic development back fully staffed
The Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department is fully staffed for the first time in three years, as the city prepares to implement projects with the help of $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. “After more than three years without a complete management team, the Community and...
Davenport working to host RAGBRAI’s 50th in 2023
2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), and Davenport is hoping to be picked to be the end point – as it was the first year, in 1973. The big 50th RAGBRAI is set for July 23 through July...
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
New QC foundation works to lift women up
A rebranded Quad Cities foundation aims to give women a lift, and in the process, help raise up its first executive director. Marcie Ordaz is the first full-time employee of the new lift Women’s Foundation, an affiliate of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors of America. It was recently rebranded from the previous 20-year-old Royal Neighbors Foundation, and “lift” is an acronym for “Loans Inspire Futures Together.”
Ribbon cutting set Friday for Wholly Grinds
A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wholly Grinds Coffee will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wholly Grinds Coffee, 2409 11t St., Suite B, Rock Island at Embassy Square Mall. Representatives from the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the City of Rock Island, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson will preside over the ribbon cutting.
QC museum stores part of a global Sunday promotion
The Figge Art Museum Store will be participating in Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon-5 p.m. The Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is one of the over 1,800 stores across the globe to take part in this annual shopping event that gives back. The museum store...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Cookies & Dreams back in downtown Davenport through holidays
The holiday season is a time when dreams come true, so it’s fitting that Cookies & Dreams is returning (for a limited time) to downtown Davenport with a special Holiday Pop-Up store. Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., at 221 E. 2nd St., you can get a selection...
River Bend Food Bank and FISH Food pantry open in Galesburg on Tuesday
This week the ribbon will officially be cut on the Galesburg branch of the River Bend Food Bank which now encompasses the FISH Food Pantry. Construction and major renovations took place over the better part of 2022 to the former Rheinschmidt’s Carpet store on the corner of Main and Henderson Sts.
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
City has new, easy-to-use website
Clinton residents are now able to visit a new and updated city website, according to a news release. The city partnered with CivicPlus for the website redesign. Website features include:. Quick button items for frequently used services and requests. Integration of the City’s Choose Clinton social media platforms. Meeting...
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
Schuetzen Park presents zither holiday music
Anne Prinz and Karen Hinnah return to Schuetzen Park to perform a variety of tunes for “Jause,” a prelude to the holiday season. The performance, which will include some old favorites to get listeners in a holiday mood, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Schuetzen Park, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.
Rock Island-Milan School District Looking For More Full, Part-Time Staff
(Rock Island, IL) -- The Rock Island-Milan School District is looking for more education support staff. The district has several full-time and part-time openings. They're looking to hire paraeducators and food services, as well as custodial and maintenance staff. The district says the number of applicants for openings is down...
