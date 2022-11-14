ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WCIA

Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WANE-TV

Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Purdue Wrestling. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Wrestling head coach...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE

