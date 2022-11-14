Read full article on original website
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
Indiana man on the hook for 2,600 pounds of imported catfish, pleads guilty
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Tuesday that an Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
25-Year-Old Receives Lifetime Hunting Ban in First for Indiana
A 25-year-old hunter recently received a lifetime hunting ban in Indiana, marking the first of its kind in the state. The IN man was found guilty of a number of hunting-related crimes but most prominently for poaching wild turkey out of season. The specifics of his crimes are outlined below.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Purdue Wrestling. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Wrestling head coach...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
