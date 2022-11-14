Read full article on original website
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
TMP unveils extensive plans for Wall Street area
NORWALK, Conn. — Enthused public officials and their consultants have revealed newly developed plans for the Wall Street Corridor. They include a roundabout at Main Street and Burnell Bouelvard, five “iconic gateway arches” to give the area character and a revamped, asphalt-free, River Street, making it feel like a pedestrian plaza while still allowing vehicles through, except for when it’s closed for a festival.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
ctexaminer.com
Staffing, Delayed Response Raise Questions about 911 Service in Stamford
Last Friday night, after a rainstorm, Greg Kalt and his wife were driving home along the narrow, twisting, unlit roads of North Stamford. They went around a curve and came upon a fallen tree. “We thought someone might hit it, like we almost did, and we didn’t know if there...
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush
I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
darientimes.com
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
I-95 in New Rochelle reopens following tractor-trailer rollover
Police say the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. near exit 17 in New Rochelle.
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
newcanaanite.com
Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street
A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Fairfield County, Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge
[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
heystamford.com
2022 Insiders Guide to the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
After a two-year break, the holiday season will officially kick off in Stamford Downtown on November 20 with the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular!. The parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with giant helium balloons and more than 100,000 spectators annually. So, with...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire on Taylor Street in Danbury
According to a press release, the Danbury Fire Department responded to a call at 40 Taylor Street, the location of the Mannkind Corporation building. The call came in on Tuesday, November 15 around 7 am, according to the press release:. Firefighters arrived on scene and were told by employees that...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
