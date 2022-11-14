ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy on Norwalk

TMP unveils extensive plans for Wall Street area

NORWALK, Conn. — Enthused public officials and their consultants have revealed newly developed plans for the Wall Street Corridor. They include a roundabout at Main Street and Burnell Bouelvard, five “iconic gateway arches” to give the area character and a revamped, asphalt-free, River Street, making it feel like a pedestrian plaza while still allowing vehicles through, except for when it’s closed for a festival.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

7 Danbury Roads to Avoid If You’re in a Rush

I like to be prepared, and I like to be on time for things. My wife considers it a compulsion, but nothing good comes from racing the clock, you almost never win. Being late and being in a rush in Danbury is a particularly tough spot to find yourself in because there are few shortcuts or back roads where you can escape the traffic problem. There are way more than 7 roads you should avoid when you're in a rush, but these will have to do, for now.
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say

STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G

New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street

A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge

[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
heystamford.com

2022 Insiders Guide to the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular

After a two-year break, the holiday season will officially kick off in Stamford Downtown on November 20 with the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular!. The parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country, with giant helium balloons and more than 100,000 spectators annually. So, with...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT

