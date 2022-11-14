Explosives, meth lead to arrest of St. Marys man, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Explosives and upwards of three pounds of meth being found at a St. Marys man’s home has led to jail time, police report.

The investigation into David Olewinski, 55, began in September when investigators learned that he was getting meth from the DuBois area and then selling it from his Elk County home along Ford Road, St. Marys police wrote in the affidavit.

Police then got a search warrant and executed it on Olewinski’s home, where he was found inside. According to the affidavit, the search turned up more than a pound and a half of meth along with about $25,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia in the home.

When police were interviewing Olewinski, he allegedly said about having more meth along with a pistol and explosives inside his green 2012 Ford Edge. Police said that they found at least two more pounds of meth, a 9mm pistol and homemade explosive devices in the vehicle.

Olewinski faces numerous felony charges of manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful possession or manufacture weapons of mass destruction, along with other similar charges.

Olewinski is currently lodged in Elk County Prison with bail set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

