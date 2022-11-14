Mountain View Lutheran School Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt Food Drive Benefiting Lutheran Social Services of Nevada

Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Chicanos Por la Causa Is Giving Back to Those in Need This Season, With Their 2023 Winter Wear Drive
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), a leading community development corporation that provides bilingual and bicultural services, has begun their 2023 Winter Wear Drive. The organization will be collecting winter necessities for children, teenagers, adults, and the elderly throughout the southern Nevada community. Items in need include hand warmers, beanies, thermals, coats, scarves, basic hygiene kits and gloves.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
8newsnow.com
Residents of new Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting some pushback from its homeowners after several residents said their new builds were incomplete. Many homeowners complained that they have been waiting for a year or more for repairs to be completed. Homeowner Lisa Jones lives in...
nevadabusiness.com
CAMCO Of Nevada Promotes Mary Ann Hubbard to Its CFO Position
CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company, LLC) of Nevada has promoted Mary Ann Hubbard to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hubbard had served as the company’s Controller since her arrival at CAMCO in early 2021. Now, as the top financial officer in the company, Hubbard will oversee and track all cash flow, while analyzing financial strengths and opportunities, as well as plan for CAMCO’s future growth.
nevadabusiness.com
Unlvino Announces Expanded Bon Vivant Dining Series With Celebrated Grand Tasting as Finale
Las Vegas (October 24th, 2022) – UNLVino returns, in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada and the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, with the 49th Annual UNLVino Food and Wine Festival. With an ode to its humble roots, UNLVino continues its unique twist on the beloved event with “UNLVino Presents,” a five-part epicurean experience designed to take your taste buds on a culinary journey.
County looking for vendors for Spring Festival
Clark County is calling all vendors who would like to take part in its annual Spring Festival that celebrates the Lunar New Year.
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the summer Las Vegas firefighters battled what they said was the biggest fire within city limits in a quarter century. Now as winter weather sets in neighbors whose homes were left standing say the complex on Fremont near Charleston is becoming a hotbed for squatters.
FOX Reno
Community rallies behind UNR student who lost family in fiery crash outside Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — There is a huge showing of state-wide support for UNR student, Timmy Hardin, after his family was killed in a car crash Saturday. Hardin's family was driving from Las Vegas to Reno for Parent's Weekend at UNR when the crash happened about one mile south of Goldfield on Highway 95 in Esmeralda County.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU
Cone Zone: Lieutenant governor-elect discusses future of Las Vegas HOV lanes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently announced that they will removeseven of the eleven miles of HOV lanes along I-15 between Spring Mountain and Silverado Ranch in Las Vegas. According to NDOT, the removal of the HOV lanes is meant to help traffic flows...
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
8newsnow.com
Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting days after unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief
Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting …. Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Las Vegas housing...
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. More frustrated customers come forward, said they …. More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. Accused Las Vegas casino robber was on probation …. A man accused of robbing...
news3lv.com
Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
