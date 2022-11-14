Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Study: Electric vehicle growth will require many powerful charging stations in Massachusetts
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 15, 2022…..If electric vehicles really take off as many environmental activists are hoping they will, highway service plazas like the ones along the Mass. Turnpike could need 20-plus chargers and might use as much electricity as a small town to accommodate fast-charging on peak travel days, a new National Grid study found.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts medical groups call for RSV mitigation measures including possible indoor mask wearing
An “unusual increase” in cases of a respiratory virus is ramping up pressure on the already-strained health care sector in Massachusetts, and Bay Staters should take steps including possible indoor masking to protect themselves, medical experts said Wednesday. Leaders of three statewide medical groups warned that physicians are...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man planning some fun and relaxation after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man is planning some fun and relaxation after hitting it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Mariano Raposo is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus” instant ticket game. Raposo, a landscaper...
fallriverreporter.com
New York man convicted in RI shooting death of Cheryl Smith after plan to kill whoever opened door
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday that a New York man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith in Pawtucket on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, following the conclusion of an eight-day jury trial...
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Comments / 0