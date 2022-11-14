ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Study: Electric vehicle growth will require many powerful charging stations in Massachusetts

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 15, 2022…..If electric vehicles really take off as many environmental activists are hoping they will, highway service plazas like the ones along the Mass. Turnpike could need 20-plus chargers and might use as much electricity as a small town to accommodate fast-charging on peak travel days, a new National Grid study found.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy