FOX 21 Online
14th Annual ‘Give To the Max Day’ Happens Thursday Nov. 17
DULUTH, Minn. — Non-profit organizations typically raise the majority of their funds during the last quarter of the year. That fact led indirectly to the creation of ‘Give To the Max Day’. The 14th annual event happens in Minnesota on Thursday November 17, 2022. ‘Give to The...
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza’s 2nd Location Opens Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — Good news for Neapolitan pizza lovers, Vitta Pizza is opening its second location on Central Entrance Friday. The business says it’s been a labor of love for a year. The new spot is identical to the one in Canal Park, with the same menu and what it describes as “60s modern decor.”
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: West Duluth Business Club Seeks More Advancement
DULUTH, Minn — The West Duluth Business Club is a private non-profit club, consisting of business/commercial interests, community organizations, and area citizens who have an interest in focusing on the western area of Duluth, MN. The group holds monthly speaker meetings and is currently setting up a vision for...
FOX 21 Online
The Future of Rural Ambulance and EMS
DULUTH, Minn.–Thousands of people in rural areas rely on ambulances to travel long distances in responding to emergencies, but there are several challenges facing those trying to provide the services. That was what brought many people together Wednesday in Duluth. They are trying to tackle the issues in responding...
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Doubling In Size With Second Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — After 3 years of being in Hermantown, The Social House restaurant is doubling in size with a second location in Canal Park. The breakfast restaurant is taking over the old Famous Dave’s location after those owners moved from Canal Park to Hermantown. The Social House’s...
Popular Superior Restaurant Has Evolved With New Business Plan
A very popular restaurant in Superior has been working on new plans for the future and has evolved with a new business plan. Chef Tony O'Neil has been gracing the Northland with his flavorful style of cooking and positive vibes for years. He also does a lot with the community from coaching to going to schools and helping out people in need.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
FOX 21 Online
Pilot Fiber Project in Lincoln Park Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn.–The city of Duluth held an event promoting investments in broadband infrastructure in Lincoln Park. It’s the first phase of what the city is calling the “Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Pilot Project” that will cost $5.5 million. The city says the plan is to connect about 1900 people and businesses in the craft district with this specific high-speed internet project.
FOX 21 Online
October Job Numbers In Minnesota, Continued Growth
MINNESOTA — Some good job numbers for Minnesota last month. More than 17,000 new jobs were added in October. That continues a string of 13 months in a row that there have been jobs added. Those out of work and looking is near historic lows. The state unemployment rate...
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Unveils Remodeled Hospice And Oncology Inpatient Units
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s leadership came together Wednesday to recognize the remodel of its Hospice & Oncology Inpatient Unit. $1.1 million was awarded to help modernize these specific areas as part of Phase II of St. Luke’s health Forward Initiative. The inpatient rooms are now completely...
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Let’s Do Brunch! Here Are 9 Duluth – Superior Area Restaurants That Offer A Great Brunch
A weekend brunch with family and friends is kind of like a mini vacation of sorts. You all gather around the table and maybe have a mimosa or bloody mary, indulge in a delicious meal, and all catch up without a care about what time it is. Of course, don't...
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
FOX 21 Online
DULUTH: Free Parking at Christmas City of the North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth to offer free parking at annual Christmas City of the North Parade. The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is returning for its 6th decade in the northland. It’s going to be all of the holiday fixings rolled into one big event...
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
Snow, My Goodness! Here Are The Updated Totals Minnesota’s North Shore Received This Week
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Northland. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North Shore. Heading into the week, the expectation was...
